Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:48
Peter Moyo loses another court challenge against former company, Old Mutual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tabby Tsengiwe - Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group
Today at 18:53
Treasury budget vote: Dysfunctional municipalities hampering SA’s economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edgar Sishi - Deputy Director-General at National Treasury
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Could China solve Eskom's power trouble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - insurers' response to KZN floods
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa - Heliogen (CART ARY1 - Grant Pattison on Edcon - 0'45'')
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa at Heliogen
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital. 18 May 2022 6:16 PM
Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable. 18 May 2022 3:52 PM
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Local
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
View all Politics
Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt exist... 18 May 2022 12:21 PM
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 17 May 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it. 18 May 2022 4:03 PM
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout

18 May 2022 4:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Mental health
Burnout
Stress
Mindfulness
Relebogile Mabotja
breathing exercises

Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it.

Burning out is something everyone experiences at some point in their lives and can lead to adverse consequences on our mental health but it is nothing to ashamed of.

To put it succinctly, burnout is when your body's stress response dominates over its relaxation response and negatively affects your mental, physical and emotional health if not dealt with.

Dr Ela Manga, medical doctor and founder of Breathwork Africa, recommends three steps to take when one is experiencing a burnout, something particularly prevalent this time of year.

  • The first step is to recognise that you're burning out and bring awareness to every potential factor that could be contributing to the symptoms of your burn out.

  • The second step would be to build up what she refers to as a "toolkit of recovery" - which you can access easily and practice consistently to become more mindful of the present and less preoccupied with the past and the future, which you have no control over. Good examples of practicing mindfulness are breathing exercises and meditation.

  • The last step would be to get support both within and around you that you can rely on to help you through this journey.

Remember to practice radical compassion, not only on others, but yourself as well.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout




18 May 2022 4:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Mental health
Burnout
Stress
Mindfulness
Relebogile Mabotja
breathing exercises

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg

18 May 2022 9:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist

18 May 2022 8:36 AM

Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important

18 May 2022 6:23 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the history and impact of music in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

17 May 2022 9:40 PM

Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB

17 May 2022 8:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)

17 May 2022 6:48 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health and wellness: How to manage asthma in children and adults?

17 May 2022 12:15 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to National Asthma Education Programme pulmonologist Dr Omolemo Kitchin about asthma care and treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local doctor pens second tell-all book on tales from the emergency frontline

17 May 2022 10:34 AM

Aubrey Masango talks to Dr Anne Biccard about her latest second book, Holding My Breath – Further Exploits of an ER Doctor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Video of young girl terrified by a computer mouse goes viral

17 May 2022 9:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

Local

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

Local

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

Two ex-Ekurhuleni officials, businessman jailed for R21.8m tender fraud

18 May 2022 5:47 PM

South Africa has entered a new phase of the COVID pandemic: what that means

18 May 2022 5:41 PM

Godongwana: Climate change compounding problem of poverty in SA

18 May 2022 4:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA