Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:48
Peter Moyo loses another court challenge against former company, Old Mutual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tabby Tsengiwe - Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group
Today at 18:53
Treasury budget vote: Dysfunctional municipalities hampering SA’s economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edgar Sishi - Deputy Director-General at National Treasury
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Could China solve Eskom's power trouble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - insurers' response to KZN floods
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa - Heliogen (CART ARY1 - Grant Pattison on Edcon - 0'45'')
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa at Heliogen
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital. 18 May 2022 6:16 PM
Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable. 18 May 2022 3:52 PM
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Local
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
View all Politics
Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt exist... 18 May 2022 12:21 PM
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 17 May 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it. 18 May 2022 4:03 PM
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu

18 May 2022 3:28 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Dali Mpofu

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the most powerful.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday that it seemed as if the entire network was "loaded" against the public protector.

ALSO READ: - Mkhwebane suspension would be punitive and impact her dignity, court told - Mkhwebane returns to court to fight parliamentary inquiry into her competence - Mkhwebane defiant as Parly committee gears up for inquiry into her competency

Mkhwebane is back before the high court to interdict a parliamentary inquiry into her competence.

Mkhwebane has cited several reasons why the inquiry into her fitness to hold office should be halted.

Mpofu said these included the president’s own conflict of interest. He added Mkhwebane had also been victimised by the highest office in the land.

“She, one woman, is being in a coordinated fashion victimised by the most powerful forces in this country ever to be imagined. The head of state, no higher force there is than that”.

Mpofu said the leaked SMS that pre-empted Mkhwebane’s Constitutional Court rescission application was an attempt to influence the high court application.

“Somebody in the Constitutional Court leaked a judgment to influence you, this court with respect. Not out of fun or joyride but to influence three justices sitting.”

The case continues.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu




18 May 2022 3:28 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Dali Mpofu

More from Local

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

18 May 2022 6:16 PM

Mpho Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a serious condition in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane’s family blames journalists for spreading fake news about his death

18 May 2022 3:52 PM

The family gave an update on his condition, saying while he remains unconscious and in a critical condition, he is stable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

18 May 2022 1:39 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend weather forecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality

18 May 2022 1:37 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to family law attorney Clorinda Scalo about the landmark ruling on the Divorce Act and what this could mean for gender equality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa

18 May 2022 1:32 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will start.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

18 May 2022 11:59 AM

Department of Arts and Culture deputy director-general for heritage promotion and preservation Vusithemba Ndima says they spent R1.7 million on the feasibility study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family

18 May 2022 11:48 AM

The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last week's car accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'You are useless,' Twitter reacts to Minister Mthethwa's flag explanation

18 May 2022 9:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insurers pay out R400 million as complaints increase due to COVID-19 - Ombudsman

18 May 2022 9:19 AM

Deputy Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance Denise Gabriels speaks to John Maytham about their annual report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is mystery of a very determined anti-Cuba sentiment,' Pandor on donations

18 May 2022 9:01 AM

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the country makes various humanitarian donations to various countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family

18 May 2022 11:48 AM

The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last week's car accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate'

17 May 2022 4:16 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occupation leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported

17 May 2022 3:26 PM

The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar when it was announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC

16 May 2022 4:11 PM

Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane

12 May 2022 10:30 AM

Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline

12 May 2022 6:44 AM

John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture

12 May 2022 6:30 AM

Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months

11 May 2022 1:00 PM

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital

10 May 2022 2:38 PM

The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united

10 May 2022 2:26 PM

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates pleading against purging of rivals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident

Local

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

Local

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

Two ex-Ekurhuleni officials, businessman jailed for R21.8m tender fraud

18 May 2022 5:47 PM

South Africa has entered a new phase of the COVID pandemic: what that means

18 May 2022 5:41 PM

Godongwana: Climate change compounding problem of poverty in SA

18 May 2022 4:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA