SIU welcomes sentencing in Ekurhuleni R21.8 million tender fraud case

18 May 2022 7:28 PM
by Devon Thomas
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says law enforcement agencies working together in a clear collaboration is what lead to the success of the conviction.

The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the imprisonment of two Ekurhuleni officials and a businessman for corruption and money laundering in connection with a R21.8 million tender.

Businessman Velero David and former I.T. executive, Nelish Singh, were sentenced to 10 years for fraud and 15 years for corruption while former I.T. senior manager, Andrew Mphushomadi, was sentenced to 10 years with four of these years suspended.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter dates back to 2008 where a tender by Ekurhuleni for the supply of I.T. parts was awarded to Meropa Sechabeng Technology, owned by David.

It was then found that there was a collusion between David and Singh, an in-law of David.

A contract to the amount of R21.8 million was given to the then 10-month old company.

Mphushomadi, who worked for the two and Ekurhuleni, was found to have benefitted R3.3 million from the contract.

Kganyago says law enforcement agencies working together in a clear collaboration is what lead to the success of the conviction.

Listen to the full clip for more.

Our investigators where working very closely with the NPA and we were able to help each other with the evidence that is needed to ultimately get this conviction. For us, we believe that as the law enforcement agencies, when we work together like that, we're able to have successes like this one.

Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

































