City of Tshwane not ruling out sabotage over Bronkhorstspruit's water issues
The City of Tshwane has maintained that there are no issues with water sources supplying Rethabiseng and Riamar Park areas in Bronkhorstspruit.
MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations, Daryl Johnston, released a press statement saying there is slight discolouration and microbiological contaminants in Rethabiseng and Riamar Parks’ water.
He explained to John Perlman that the water issue is a localised problem, alluding to sabotage, as water tests from the reservoir and water being provided from the plant came out clean.
The initial water tests indicated that while there isn't an issue in Bronkhorstspruit from the water plants, there were indeed problems as you indicated in Riamar Park and Rethabiseng.Daryl Johnston - City of Tswhane MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations
Johnston, while not naming any assailants or actors, says that the overflows and leaks in the system are a result of sabotage and an ongoing illegal protest which prevented workers from servicing the plant.
There have been a number of overflows and leaks in the system in the area, some of the concern is there may be a possibility of sabotage...Daryl Johnston - City of Tswhane MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations
