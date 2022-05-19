How much homework is too much for children?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Tshwane not ruling out sabotage over Bronkhorstspruit's water issues MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations, Daryl Johnston, released a press statement saying that there was slight discolouration... 19 May 2022 6:29 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual. 18 May 2022 10:38 PM
View all Local
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
View all Politics
Prescribed debts: When do you no longer have to pay? Zain Johnson spoke to Moeshfieka Botha about prescribed debt and when we are no longer obligated to pay. 19 May 2022 6:40 AM
Ex-CEO Peter Moyo loses another (final?) court challenge against Old Mutual The Money Show interviews Tabby Tsengiwe, General Manager of Public Affairs & Communication at Old Mutual. 18 May 2022 10:38 PM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
View all Business
How much homework is too much for children? Homework is needed because children need to practice to develop the skills that they are exposed to at school, but can it get a bi... 19 May 2022 6:42 AM
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it. 18 May 2022 4:03 PM
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How much homework is too much for children?

19 May 2022 6:42 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Parenting
Burnout
Schooling
homework

Homework is needed because children need to practice to develop the skills that they are exposed to at school, but can it get a bit too much?

Too many of us know the feeling of burnout from being overworked, and unfortunately, it seems children are experiencing this too, as their school workload is above their development level.

Zain Johnson spoke to the former head of the Wits School of Education, Professor Mary Metcalfe, about a reasonable amount of homework to expect of our children and how to help them manage it.

According to Metcalfe, the one important purpose of homework is to help children develop a sense of independence and learn to complete tasks on their own.

In addition to this, homework is also needed because they need to practice to develop the skills that they are exposed to at school.

So, while there is a need for homework, many children are overwhelmed as they have experienced a learning loss as a result of COVID-19 and are desperately trying to catch up with the work that they don’t have time to cover in class.

This is also placing an added pressure on the family as homework can become a point of tension between parents and children.

Metcalfe believes that one way to relieve this tension is for parents to instead have conversations with the teachers about the volume of homework if the children are overwhelmed rather than the children.




19 May 2022 6:42 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Parenting
Burnout
Schooling
homework

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium

18 May 2022 7:48 PM

Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout

18 May 2022 4:03 PM

Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg

18 May 2022 9:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist

18 May 2022 8:36 AM

Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important

18 May 2022 6:23 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the history and impact of music in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'

17 May 2022 9:40 PM

Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB

17 May 2022 8:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grocery delivery race heats up, Pick n Pay partners with Takealot (Mr D)

17 May 2022 6:48 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's strong results and 'bold' new strategic plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health and wellness: How to manage asthma in children and adults?

17 May 2022 12:15 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to National Asthma Education Programme pulmonologist Dr Omolemo Kitchin about asthma care and treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Tshwane not ruling out sabotage over Bronkhorstspruit's water issues

Local

Prescribed debts: When do you no longer have to pay?

Business

How much homework is too much for children?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

It's a monumental waste of money, Outa on Mthethwa's flag

19 May 2022 6:53 AM

US to fly in baby formula on military contracted planes

19 May 2022 6:22 AM

G7 finance ministers to thrash out Ukraine aid plan

19 May 2022 5:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA