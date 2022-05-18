Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision

18 May 2022 7:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield asks economist Kevin Lings why inflation's contained in SA while it is rising in many other parts of the world.

Annual consumer price inflation remain unchanged at 5.9% in April, Stats SA reports.

Consumers felt increased pressure though, especially from rocketing fuel prices which increased by 2,2% between March and April to reach new record highs.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is set to announce an interest rate increase on Thursday.

The question is whether the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will decide on rate increase of 25 or 50 basis points.

What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)

Bruce Whitfield expresses surprise that the country's inflation rate remains contained.

"Our inflation is better off than New Zealand, Germany, the US, the UK, Mexico...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

India is sitting at almost twice our inflation rate at nearly 8%. The US is at twice our inflation rate. Then there's runaway inflation happening in places like Brazil (over 12%), Poland (over 12%)... Argentina at 58%..."

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) who outlines the main reasons for South Africa's flat inflation rate.

He says businesses are having to try and absorb some price increases themselves, which tends to dampen down some of the inflationary pressure.

Obviously the South African economy is exceptionally weak, and with that weakness companies struggle to pass on price increases... so it's not as if there isn't pressure in the system... but they feel they could lose more of the little business they do have.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

It is unusual for our inflation rate to be low, certainly relative to emerging markets.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The currently depressed housing market is also helping to keep inflation down he says.

Rental inflation at the moment is at a low 2%.

Housing makes up a huge component of the overall index... in the US that's the single biggest element of their inflation basket.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings explains the downside of our comparatively low inflation rate.

You would rather have higher economic activity, more job creation, more consumer spending and then deal with inflation through interest rates... What we've got now is that we've still going to put up interest rates because when the world is putting up interest rates we tend to have to follow, otherwise we come under too much pressure in terms of currency.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

We've got the higher interest rates, we've got the higher fuel price, but we don't have vibrancy in the domestic economy so there isn't really a great benefit from this... It's not something we would applaud in South Africa and say 'you're doing really well'.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

In light of all this, should we expect a 50 basis point increase on Thursday?

Lings's response is that the Reserve Bank faces long-term risk if they do too little.

Listen to the economist's analysis below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation unchanged at 5.9% ahead of interest rate decision




