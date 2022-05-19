'Moerane was always true to his stance,' former mayor remembered
Condolences are streaming in for the late former City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane who passed away on Wednesday evening.
Moerane spent just over a week unconscious at Milpark Hospital following a case accident.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the current mayor of Joburg Dr Mpho Phalatse and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba about their working relationship with the late Moerane.
RELATED: Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane passes away after car accident
Our rivalry was just in politics, Mpho and I were friends. I really enjoyed working with him. What I loved about him was that he was honest about his stance, I always knew where I stood with him. He was always true.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
It is really tragic for us as a city to lose three mayors in a single year, this is historic and I don't think anything like this has ever happened in any part of the world.Herman Mashaba, President - Action SA
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @mphomoerane/Twitter
