Should your partner have access to your phone? This post has gone viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Mother singing with baby strapped on her back shocks many with her voice
Should your partner know everything about you including every cent you spend?
Facebook user who goes by the name Dr Thomas Mukala's post has gone viral.
In the post, he says your wife has a right to your phone and there is no need for passwords.
Read the post below:https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=385843133479543&id=100061615790841
Listen to what else has Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55385369_driving-driving-dangerously.html?vti=np00vvxiiuflxy18zx-1-56
More from Lifestyle
How much homework is too much for children?
Homework is needed because children need to practice to develop the skills that they are exposed to at school, but can it get a bit too much?Read More
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium
Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.Read More
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout
Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it.Read More
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist
Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.Read More
Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important
Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the history and impact of music in South Africa.Read More
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy.Read More
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB
Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More