WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice
A young mother with a beautiful voice surprised passersby with her voice as she took to the street to praise God.
With a baby strapped to her back, Apostle Apostle Racheal Botha sang a gospel song with those passing by giving her donations.
Watch the full video below:
