Disney+ is here: 5 things you need to know before subscribing
JOHANNESBURG - The newest addition to streaming in South Africa has officially arrived as Disney+ is finally available.
Disney Africa pulled out all the stops with a launch event on Wednesday at the Kyalami racetrack in Johannesburg.
Switching the welcoming red carpet for a blue one, the event saw some of South Africa’s best celebrities showing off their Disney looks.
If you're thinking of expanding your watchlist, here are five things you need to know about the streaming service before you subscribe.
How much will it cost?
Disney fans can choose to either have a monthly subscription for R119 per month, or an annual subscription at a discounted rate of R1,190 for the year.
How do I sign up?
You can sign up on Disney.co.za and sign in using your email and phone number. From there you can download the app on your TV or device and your phone number will be used for logins.
How many profiles can I have for one account?
You can stream on as many as four different devices at once and you can set up to seven unique accounts. This means your friends and family can join in on the magic.
What can I watch?
With thousands of options including movies and series, there is no shortage of things to watch. As Disney owns a number of companies you can find all things Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and, of course, classic Disney on the site.
Subscribers will also have access to a number of general international shows, such as: Only Murders in the Building, Greys Anatomy, The Simpsons and Black-ish.
Is there any African content?
There are currently two African animated series in production, Kizazi Moto and Iwaju, which will be available exclusively on Disney+. Hopefully, as time goes, we will see more African and local content on the platform.
This article first appeared on EWN : Disney+ is here: 5 things you need to know before subscribing
