Today at 16:20
[Reaction] Repo Rate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siobhan Redford
Today at 16:50
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 17:10
EWN: Medupi Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 17:20
on-the-ground art festival in Johannesburg: OPEN STUDIOS JOBURG
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sarah Hallatt at the Meta Foundation
Today at 18:09
SARB's MPC tell consumers to tighten their belts - if they have any - and increases the repo rate by 50 basis points
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:13
Investec more than doubles its annual earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Renewable energy can keep Joburg lit, while turning around the fortunes of the biggest city in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How do you get the right people to do the right thing at the right time all the time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance- Can we learn anything from the Crypto market movements over the last two years?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Disney+ is here: 5 things you need to know before subscribing

19 May 2022 3:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Disney+
Disney+ Launch
Disney South Africa
DisneyplusZA

Disney Africa pulled out all the stops with a launch event on Wednesday at Kyalami racetrack in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The newest addition to streaming in South Africa has officially arrived as Disney+ is finally available.

Disney Africa pulled out all the stops with a launch event on Wednesday at the Kyalami racetrack in Johannesburg.

Switching the welcoming red carpet for a blue one, the event saw some of South Africa’s best celebrities showing off their Disney looks.

If you're thinking of expanding your watchlist, here are five things you need to know about the streaming service before you subscribe.

How much will it cost?

Disney fans can choose to either have a monthly subscription for R119 per month, or an annual subscription at a discounted rate of R1,190 for the year.

How do I sign up?

You can sign up on Disney.co.za and sign in using your email and phone number. From there you can download the app on your TV or device and your phone number will be used for logins.

How many profiles can I have for one account?

You can stream on as many as four different devices at once and you can set up to seven unique accounts. This means your friends and family can join in on the magic.

What can I watch?

With thousands of options including movies and series, there is no shortage of things to watch. As Disney owns a number of companies you can find all things Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and, of course, classic Disney on the site.

Subscribers will also have access to a number of general international shows, such as: Only Murders in the Building, Greys Anatomy, The Simpsons and Black-ish.

Is there any African content?

There are currently two African animated series in production, Kizazi Moto and Iwaju, which will be available exclusively on Disney+. Hopefully, as time goes, we will see more African and local content on the platform.


This article first appeared on EWN : Disney+ is here: 5 things you need to know before subscribing




