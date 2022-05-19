'I wasn't a great scholar,' says veteran news broadcaster Derek Watts
At 1.9-metres tall with an indominable voice, veteran news broadcaster Derek Watts has become a household name that is very hard to miss.
Always near a mic, Watts hangs out with Clement Manyathela to talk about why he decided to become a journalist.
Born in Hillbrow and raised in Zimbabwe, Watts has become synonymous with M-Net’s multi award-winning current affairs programme, Carte Blanche, since it launched 34 years ago.
Watts says he was not good at school and didn't like studying, adding that he was not sure about his future when he completed his schooling career.
Hopping around a few jobs in his early 20s, from the army to studying computer operations and working for a plastics company, Watts eventually landed on journalism after his former told him to re-direct his efforts and politely decided to let him go.
I thought my boss was very unfair and I came down in the morning and he looked at me and I was probably a bit red-eyed and not looking fully awake and he asked me at that time in the morning: 'Derek do you really enjoy this job?'Derek Watts, Carte Blanche presenter
He said: 'Have you ever thought of journalism?', which I suppose was his way of firing me but it suddenly sparked something in me and I went back to Zimbabwe and joined the Herald newspaper.Derek Watts, Carte Blanche presenter
Watts said since that day he joined that newspaper he hasn't felt like he has been working.
I love it that much it had never been work since then.Derek Watts, Carte Blanche presenter
Listen to the full audio below
