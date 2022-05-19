Streaming issues? Report here
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday

19 May 2022 1:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
German
Olaf Scholz
German state visit

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on 24 May.

Scholz came into office in December 2021.

It is his first official visit to South Africa, the Continent's most industrialised economy.

Flags on Germany (l) and South Africa (r).

RELATED: Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever

His predecessor, Angela Merkel, called Africa "a priority" and introduced programmes such as the Compact with Africa to strengthen economic cooperation.

Germany has the largest economy in Europe and the fourth largest in the world.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: Berlin authorities 'seem overwhelmed' by sheer number of Ukrainian refugees

Better late than never… He was occupied from day one… fighting the corona pandemic… the Ukraine crisis… Now, Africa is back in the spotlight… The itinerary is not public yet.

Daniel Pelz, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle

South Africa remains the most important partner of Germany in Africa… The bulk of German investment into Africa is going to South Africa. That is going to remain…

Daniel Pelz, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle

He's going to discuss South Africa's stance on the war in Ukraine. Energy will be discussed…. looking for alternative sources [to Russia] …

Daniel Pelz, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday




