President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday

Today at 13:35 Why interest rate hikes are better than high inflation Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Dawie Roodt - Economist

125 125

Today at 14:05 Knowler Knows - Super Hosts cancelling Airbnb bookings Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: Mpho Moerane dies following car accident Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 Cosas and EFF have planned protest marches at the Stellenbosch University campus Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:40 TALKER: Children and responsibility Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:10 SANRAL cancels R17bn tenders Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Vusi Mona - Spokesperson at Sanral

125 125

Today at 16:20 [Reaction] Repo Rate Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Siobhan Redford

125 125

Today at 16:50 Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:10 EWN: Medupi Tour Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

125 125

Today at 18:09 SARB's MPC tell consumers to tighten their belts - if they have any - and increases the repo rate. Again The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

125 125

Today at 18:13 Investec Annual results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fani Titi - CEO at Investec

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How do you get the right people to do the right thing at the right time all the time The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125