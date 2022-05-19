WATCH LIVE: Gospel singer Deborah Fraser remembered at memorial service
JOHANNESBURG - Fans, friends and colleagues are remembering the late gospel musician, Deborah Fraser, at a memorial service in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The multi-award-winning gospel star died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Sunday after a short illness; she was 56.
WATCH LIVE: Legendary gospel singer Deborah Fraser remembered at memorial service
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Gospel singer Deborah Fraser remembered at memorial service
More from Lifestyle
'I wasn't a great scholar,' says veteran news broadcaster Derek Watts
Always near a mic, Watts hangs out with Clement Manyathela to talk about why he decided to become a journalist.Read More
Joburg city guide: Six places to try with your crew this weekend
If three's a crowd, then the more the merrier this weekend. Whether connected by blood or bond, here are seven places to visit with the people you hold closest in life.Read More
Should your partner have access to your phone? This post has gone viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How much homework is too much for children?
Homework is needed because children need to practice to develop the skills that they are exposed to at school, but can it get a bit too much?Read More
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium
Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week.Read More
Mental Health Check-In Moment: Three steps to deal with burnout
Dr Ela Manga chats about the symptoms of burnout and how to deal with it.Read More
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist
Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people.Read More
Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important
Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the history and impact of music in South Africa.Read More