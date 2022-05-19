Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Fuel thieves siphon off millions from Mpumalanga Eskom power station
Guests
Tabelo Timse - Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Latest Local
A citizen-owned renewable energy solution to load shedding, starting with Jhb Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson details his proposal for citizen-owned solar and wind plants - on The Money Show 19 May 2022 8:29 PM
'Yes, 50-point rate hike is painful, but Sarb has to tackle inflation upfront' Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman after the South African Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase. 19 May 2022 6:43 PM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Local
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Politics
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Investec's full-year profits leap by more than 90% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 19 May 2022 7:06 PM
SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 19 May 2022 3:37 PM
View all Business
Global Accessibility Awareness Day: How accessible is South Africa? John Perlman speaks to Alan Downey, executive director of Disability Info South Africa, on South Africa's accessibility issues for... 19 May 2022 5:10 PM
Disney+ is here: 5 things you need to know before subscribing Disney Africa pulled out all the stops with a launch event on Wednesday at Kyalami racetrack in Johannesburg. 19 May 2022 3:45 PM
'I wasn't a great scholar,' says veteran news broadcaster Derek Watts Always near a mic, Watts hangs out with Clement Manyathela to talk about why he decided to become a journalist. 19 May 2022 12:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
A citizen-owned renewable energy solution to load shedding, starting with Jhb

19 May 2022 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Eskom
City Power
Johannesburg
Load shedding
The Money Show
Solar energy
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Green energy
Energy indaba
Clyde Mallinson
wind energy
Sanea

Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson details his proposal for citizen-owned solar and wind plants - on The Money Show

"Re-imagine Joburg's energy supply" is the theme of the city's upcoming Energy Indaba.

Currently Johannesburg's electricity distributor City Power is recording losses of around R300 million a year says energy analyst Clyde Mallinson.

This is due to a combination of so-called technical and non-technical losses including "outright theft" of electricity Mallinson told Sanea, the South African National Energy Association. (Read the Engineering News article here.)

RELATED: 'Renewables now half the price of coal – that's where the money's at'

Mallinson argues that Joburg could put an end to load shedding by purchasing 80% of its wholesale electricity from large-scale, citizen-owned solar and wind plants at a much lower cost.

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield talks to the energy expert about his proposal.

Mallinson explains that he's using Johannesburg as an example partially because there's an Energy Indaba coming up. (He also lives there.)

"We need to do it in all the towns and cities in South Africa."

When City Power buys from Eskom and step down to the voltage of your suburb there are 'technical losses' of electricity. Then there are 'non-technical losses'... part of them are poor billing, part are people not paying their bills and the other part is people literally stealing electricity.

Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst

So when the dust has settled, City Power doesn't make a profit on its distribution business, it actually makes a loss, so when it comes to cross-subsidising other services by using these wonderful supposed profits from electricity sales, in the case of Johannesburg they actually make losses - that's the starting point.

Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst

The opposite side of the coin is profit if the City of Johannesburg could purchase up to 80% of its electricity needs from large-scale "outside the meter" wind and solar plants.

Mallinson says these could be anywhere in the country, starting with sites that already have the necessary permits.

If they were to do that, they would save somewhere between R3- and R4-billion a year on their wholesale purchases of electricity.

Clyde Mallinson, Energy analyst

Mallinson's suggestion is that the citizens of Johannesburg subscribe to a bond that would be used to build these facilities, with poorer residents getting loans with favourable interest rate.

The plants would be professionally run he says, possibly even under the jurisdiction of City Power or Eskom themselves.

Whoever managed these plants would then pay dividends to the residents who'd subscribed to the bonds.

Listen to Mallinson's proposal in detail below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A citizen-owned renewable energy solution to load shedding, starting with Jhb




