SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
[Reaction] Repo Rate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siobhan Redford
Today at 16:50
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 17:10
EWN: Medupi Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 17:20
on-the-ground art festival in Johannesburg: OPEN STUDIOS JOBURG
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sarah Hallatt at the Meta Foundation
Today at 18:09
SARB's MPC tell consumers to tighten their belts - if they have any - and increases the repo rate by 50 basis points
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:13
Investec more than doubles its annual earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Renewable energy can keep Joburg lit, while turning around the fortunes of the biggest city in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How do you get the right people to do the right thing at the right time all the time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance- Can we learn anything from the Crypto market movements over the last two years?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
I hope ANC has learned about cadre deployment from Zondo reports - Popo Molefe Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Popo Molefe about the state of Prasa, Transnet and corruption. 19 May 2022 9:35 AM
View all Local
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Mkhwebane is 'one lonesome woman' being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is "just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
View all Politics
SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 19 May 2022 3:37 PM
Consumer Spending: What we're seeing since the onset of Covid-19 Expect consumer spending in South Africa to remain volatile in the near future, says Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 19 May 2022 3:07 PM
Everything you need to know about becoming an auditor Clement Manyathela speaks to auditors about what people need to know about the demanding but highly sought out profession. 19 May 2022 3:01 PM
View all Business
Disney+ is here: 5 things you need to know before subscribing Disney Africa pulled out all the stops with a launch event on Wednesday at Kyalami racetrack in Johannesburg. 19 May 2022 3:45 PM
'I wasn't a great scholar,' says veteran news broadcaster Derek Watts Always near a mic, Watts hangs out with Clement Manyathela to talk about why he decided to become a journalist. 19 May 2022 12:18 PM
Joburg city guide: Six places to try with your crew this weekend If three's a crowd, then the more the merrier this weekend. Whether connected by blood or bond, here are six places to visit with... 19 May 2022 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok's Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent's governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn't much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%

19 May 2022 3:37 PM
by Ray White
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Repo rate
Lesetja Kganyago

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% per year, with effect from the 20 May 2022.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

He said there was consensus within the monetary policy committee to raise the rate by 50 basis points.

"The rand has since depreciated strongly from April due to the start of policy normalisation in major economies and the slowdown in China's economy."

The governor said there were concerns about risks to the inflation outlook.

"Average surveyed expectations of future inflation have increased to 5.1% for 2022. Expectations for inflation based on market surveys have increased to 5.9%."


This article first appeared on EWN : SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%




