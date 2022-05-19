SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%

Today at 16:20 [Reaction] Repo Rate Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Siobhan Redford

Today at 16:50 Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 17:10 EWN: Medupi Tour Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 17:20 on-the-ground art festival in Johannesburg: OPEN STUDIOS JOBURG Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sarah Hallatt at the Meta Foundation

Today at 18:09 SARB's MPC tell consumers to tighten their belts - if they have any - and increases the repo rate by 50 basis points The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

Today at 18:13 Investec more than doubles its annual earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fani Titi - CEO at Investec

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Renewable energy can keep Joburg lit, while turning around the fortunes of the biggest city in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How do you get the right people to do the right thing at the right time all the time The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

