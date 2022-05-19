SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% per year, with effect from the 20 May 2022.
#MPCMay22 The SARB's MPC has decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% per year, with effect from the 20th of May 2022. pic.twitter.com/3EwPylORCH— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) May 19, 2022
Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
He said there was consensus within the monetary policy committee to raise the rate by 50 basis points.
“The rand has since depreciated strongly from April due to the start of policy normalisation in major economies and the slowdown in China’s economy."
The governor said there were concerns about risks to the inflation outlook.
“Average surveyed expectations of future inflation have increased to 5.1% for 2022. Expectations for inflation based on market surveys have increased to 5.9%.”
The economy is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2022, revised down from 2.0% at the time of the March meeting. This is due to a combination of short-term factors, including the flooding in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the continued electricity supply constraints. #MPCMay22 pic.twitter.com/WHhk8CISTo— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) May 19, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%
Source : @SAReserveBank/Twitter
