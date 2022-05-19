US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Renewable energy can keep Joburg lit, while turning around the fortunes of the biggest city in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Today at 18:50
Citrus growers want the government to fix bottlenecks at ports, which are a major threat to the industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:08
JSE woes. Can African biggest bourse be saved ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Hasenfuss - Editor-at-large at Financial Mail
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How do you get the right people to do the right thing at the right time all the time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance- Can we learn anything from the Crypto market movements over the last two years?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
I hope ANC has learned about cadre deployment from Zondo reports - Popo Molefe Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Popo Molefe about the state of Prasa, Transnet and corruption. 19 May 2022 9:35 AM
View all Local
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that she is “just one lonesome woman" who is being "victimised" by the... 18 May 2022 3:28 PM
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
View all Politics
SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75% Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 19 May 2022 3:37 PM
Consumer Spending: What we’re seeing since the onset of Covid-19 Expect consumer spending in South Africa to remain volatile in the near future, says Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 19 May 2022 3:07 PM
Everything you need to know about becoming an auditor Clement Manyathela speaks to auditors about what people need to know about the demanding but highly sought out profession. 19 May 2022 3:01 PM
View all Business
Global Accessibility Awareness Day: How accessible is South Africa? John Perlman speaks to Alan Downey, executive director of Disability Info South Africa, on South Africa's accessibility issues for... 19 May 2022 5:10 PM
Disney+ is here: 5 things you need to know before subscribing Disney Africa pulled out all the stops with a launch event on Wednesday at Kyalami racetrack in Johannesburg. 19 May 2022 3:45 PM
'I wasn't a great scholar,' says veteran news broadcaster Derek Watts Always near a mic, Watts hangs out with Clement Manyathela to talk about why he decided to become a journalist. 19 May 2022 12:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'

19 May 2022 5:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
US military
Pentagon
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
aliens
UFOs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
unidentified aerial phenomena
UAPs

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The Pentagon has released a video that some say is evidence of the existence of UFOs at the first congressional hearing into UFO sightings in half a century.

Military officials tasked with the investigations say they can explain most – not all – of the sightings.

Why do aliens not visit Earth very often? Because it is rated only one star. © fergregory/123rf.com

RELATED: Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The Pentagon set up a task force to investigate UFOs, it redefined them as 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'. I’m not sure UAPs are going to catch on…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

There have been 11 near-misses of fast-moving lights or objects reported by US military aircraft. Are they aliens? Are these spaceships? It is possible, I suppose… but it is thought more likely that it is high-tech spying equipment developed by the likes of Russia or China, or even North Korea or Iran.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'




19 May 2022 5:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
US military
Pentagon
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
aliens
UFOs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
unidentified aerial phenomena
UAPs

More from World

Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial

19 May 2022 5:21 PM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday

19 May 2022 1:09 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?'

18 May 2022 2:56 PM

Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour

16 May 2022 3:31 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least)

16 May 2022 12:46 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks

13 May 2022 5:20 PM

This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral

13 May 2022 9:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy

13 May 2022 7:43 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this discovery

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

12 May 2022 4:07 PM

The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash

11 May 2022 10:44 AM

Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Moerane was always true to his stance,' former mayor remembered

Local

After criticism, Mthethwa says R22m flag project to be reviewed

Local

I hope ANC has learned about cadre deployment from Zondo reports - Popo Molefe

Local

SA Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%

Business

EWN Highlights

Mpho Moerane to be honoured with civic funeral on Sunday

19 May 2022 6:12 PM

Music fraternity highlights lack of support at Deborah Fraser’s memorial

19 May 2022 6:10 PM

Stellenbosch University students intensify calls for Theuns du Toit’s expulsion

19 May 2022 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA