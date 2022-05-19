US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'
The Pentagon has released a video that some say is evidence of the existence of UFOs at the first congressional hearing into UFO sightings in half a century.
Military officials tasked with the investigations say they can explain most – not all – of the sightings.
RELATED: Countless alien civilisations may exist – we’re (seriously) trying to find them
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The Pentagon set up a task force to investigate UFOs, it redefined them as 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'. I’m not sure UAPs are going to catch on…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
There have been 11 near-misses of fast-moving lights or objects reported by US military aircraft. Are they aliens? Are these spaceships? It is possible, I suppose… but it is thought more likely that it is high-tech spying equipment developed by the likes of Russia or China, or even North Korea or Iran.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_9435658_funny-concept-of-alien-invasion.html?vti=nr1ndmd02q3yd8a56z-1-32
