US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...'

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 Renewable energy can keep Joburg lit, while turning around the fortunes of the biggest city in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert

125 125

Today at 18:50 Citrus growers want the government to fix bottlenecks at ports, which are a major threat to the industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association

125 125

Today at 19:08 JSE woes. Can African biggest bourse be saved ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Marc Hasenfuss - Editor-at-large at Financial Mail

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How do you get the right people to do the right thing at the right time all the time The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125