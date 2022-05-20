Open Studios Joburg festival is coming this May to highlight local talent
It has been a difficult couple of years for the Joburg art scene but this May, Open Studios Joburg, will welcome visitors to an exhibition to showcase the artwork of almost 100 local artists, both well-known and emerging.
John Perlman spoke to Meta Foundation member Sara Hallatt about the event and what visitors can expect.
Open Studios will highlight art buildings across the CBD and give the audience an opportunity to meet and interact with the artists and their work and appreciate South African talent.
The event will take place over two days, 28 and 29 May, at seven locations: August House, Bag Factory Artists’ Studios, Ellis House, Living Artists Emporium, LAPA at Breezeblock, Transwerke Studios and Victoria Yards.
Entrance to the event is free and the visitors can also use the free shuttle service supplied by the studios to explore the city and take full advantage of all the art Open Studios Joburg has to offer.
There will be an opportunity to buy artwork straight from the artists' studios and some may even offer commissions if there is something specific you would like.
According to Hallatt, this exhibition is an incredible opportunity to see the local talent that Joburg has to offer, that many people may not have known about.
For a lot of people, they’re not aware that these spaces exist and they don’t understand that there are so many artists in the city.Sarah Hallat, Meta foundation member
Listen to the audio for more.
