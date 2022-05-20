Justice Albie Sachs: Clooney Foundation award a huge honour to me, SA judiciary





Justice Albie Sachs is being honoured for his brave commitment to ending apartheid

The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice

South Africa’s anti-apartheid activist Justice Albie Sachs says he's honoured by the international recognition from the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The foundation has named its inaugural awards after Sachs for his courageous work fighting for justice.

Sachs will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in Pursuit of Justice from the foundation.

The foundation, which was founded by Amal and George Clooney, has launched the award to highlight brave justice activism in a number of sectors across the globe.

The inaugural Albie Awards will be held on 29 September at the New York Public Library in the United States.

Sachs tells CapeTalk that the acknowledgment is a great honour for him and members of South Africa's judiciary who helped fight for the country's freedom, particularly lawyers like Griffiths Mxenge and Bram Fischer, who gave their lives for freedom and justice.

It's a huge honour to me and to South Africa and to all the people in our country who fought against apartheid, the lawyers in particular. Justice Albie Sachs

The former Constitutional Court judge says he met with Amal and George Clooney in New York three years ago after he was introduced to them by US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

At the time, he had no clue that he was being considered for any award.

"We had a marvellous time, chatting for about half an hour to an hour, getting on very easily and comfortably, nothing was said about awards or prizes or anything of that kind but we hit it off.

Months later, he was contacted by Amal after she and George had launched the foundation's awards.

She told him that not only has the Clooney Foundation for Justice named the awards after Sachs, but it will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award in Pursuit of Justice to him at the event.

Sachs has described the Clooneys as delightful and principled people.

Other recipients include Nobel Prize-winning Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and I Act, an international organisation that works alongside survivors of genocide and other mass atrocities.

They [Amal and George Clooney] are delightful to be with, engaging and friendly and very principled. Justice Albie Sachs

Just a few weeks ago, a third email came from Amal and it included a drawing by George. The drawing showed a figure of a person with one long arm and one short arm and George had said let's call the awards the Albie. Just a simple name like that with a statuette similar to the Oscar but looking like the Albie. Justice Albie Sachs

In every country in the world... the horizons of justice have constantly got to be pushed forward. Justice Albie Sachs

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Justice Albie Sachs: Clooney Foundation award a huge honour to me, SA judiciary