SABS to develop guidelines for production and use of vaping products





The first set of voluntary standards for vaping products in SA could soon be introduced

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) is working on national standards that will guide the quality of the products

The market remains largely unregulated but South African legislators are developing a draft bill to regulate e-cigarettes and vaping in the country

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) is working to develop standards to guide the production and use of vaping products in the country.

SABS will establish a national technical committee to help draft the standards for the increasingly popular vaping market.

There are currently no guidelines or regulations for vaping production in South Africa.

The SABS standards will cover vaping products, electronic vaping devices and their components.

SABS lead administrator Jodi Scholtz says the committee will draw on existing international standards as well as other research and policies to help formulate the voluntary national standards for South Africa.

Once the committee has been established, it could take anywhere from six months to 300 days for the standards to be finalised.

We have two options, we can either adopt these international standards as they are or we could develop our homegrown standard. The international adoption takes about six months and the homegrown standard would take a bit longer. Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator - SA Bureau of Standards

Scholtz says the standards will include guidelines on the safety and quality requirements for manufacturers.

They will also contain information on the types of substances that can be used in vaping products as well as important user information.

SABS standards are voluntary in nature but they could be incorporated into regulation if legislators so wish.

"All of the standards that the Bureau puts out are for voluntary application," Scholtz explains.

Meanwhile, South African legislators are tweaking a draft bill to regulate e-cigarette and vaping in the country but the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill has been met with a lot of criticism.

Currently, we don't have any standards in South Africa for vaping and for the devices that are used. This is the call that we have put out. We are wanting to establish a technical committee to come and help us develop these national standards. Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator - SA Bureau of Standards

The potential standard for vaping is a voluntary standard. SABS isn't in the business of compulsory specifications. Regulators can of course take a national standard and use that as a part of their regulations. Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator - SA Bureau of Standards

The composition of the technical committee is so critical because that will then influence how the standard looks and feels within the South African economy. Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator - SA Bureau of Standards

