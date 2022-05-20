'We need to be close to govt so they can understand our complaints,' says BBC





The Black Business Council (BBC) says it is necessary for it rub shoulders with government and key stakeholders so it may voice its dissatisfaction on various affairs.

The council is hosting its annual summit which it has themed, ‘Creating jobs and growing the economy through supporting localisation, industrialisation, SMMEs, black-owned, women-owned and youth-owned businesses.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says the state is a highly contested terrain and they have to choose how they engage policymakers.

Yesterday we had five political parties. What we are trying to say is because we are about influencing legislation, we need the people that are drafting this legislation to be with us so they understand the context when we raise the issues. Kganki Matabane, CEO -Black Business Council

The Black Business Council was not part of the state capture, we have been raising issues about people who are corrupt. Kganki Matabane, CEO -Black Business Council

