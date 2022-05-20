WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel





This homeowner was tired of having his parcels stolen and decided to booby trap the next delivery.

The thief came sneaking not knowing the moment he lifts the parcel it will blow up.

Unfortunately, the thief did number 2 on himself from the explosion.

Watch the full video below:

No way…….LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NvhW0CVorS — T A R I Q (@localmenaceeee) May 15, 2022

