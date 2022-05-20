Streaming issues? Report here
Can a marriage survive when you’ve fallen out of love? The answer is YES

20 May 2022 1:01 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Marriage
relationship

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee tells Clement Manyathela that it is possible to revive the fire in a long-term relationship through consistent acts of service.

Relationships are hard, whether its familial, friendship or even keeping the peace at work the bottom-line remains - people are very complicated.

For those in committed relationships, maintaining a healthy partnership is an around-the-clock job and what more if it feels like the spark, much like South Africa's power supply, is barely surviving?

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, relationship expert Paula Quinsee says it is possible to revive the fire in a long-term relationship through consistent acts of service.

Here a few of her most important tips:

Be intentional

She no longer comes in for a kiss when leaving home for the office and he no longer looks at you with those dreamy eyes now you can’t help but ask, where did it all go wrong?

Could this be a cause for concern, Have you fallen out of love?

Changes in intimacy doesn’t mean people are not meant to be together, says Quinsee.

She adds that this happens more common than we think as the ebbs and flows in relationships are constantly changing.

However, she says signs of a problem start when people begin withdrawing from their relationship by avoiding being intimate or spending quality time with their partner.

When you start using avoidance tactics like you don’t want to spend time with your partner anymore and you don’t really share deeper conversations with your partner.

Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert

Redefine your relationship according to life’s constant changes

Quinsee says love grows and evolves and we should be able grow and evolve with it.

It's paramount to adapt your long-term partnership to the different stages of life and the changes that come with it, shares the expert.

That's often a common thing that comes up with empty nesters is when the children have grown and left the house people have to re-find and themselves again and redefine their relationship because their priorities were wrapped up in raising the children and the family.

Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert

Set boundaries to avoid resentment

Being open and honest with each other while fostering support, trust and transparency in your relationship is essential to building an unshakable bond, says Quinsee.

She adds that this all starts with setting boundaries and realistic expectations with each other.

When there aren't healthy boundaries in place we can start taking our partners for granted. We can stop appreciating them, over time resentment can come in and that can cause our relationships to fall apart.

Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert

Listen to the full audio below




20 May 2022 1:01 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Marriage
relationship

