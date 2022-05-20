Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between... 20 May 2022 11:30 AM
Justice Albie Sachs: Clooney Foundation award a huge honour to me, SA judiciary Presenter Africa Melane chats to anti-apartheid activist and former ConCourt judge Albie Sachs. 20 May 2022 11:05 AM
One year on: more than 100 000 potholes repaired and counting The pothole patrol has repaired more than 100 000 potholes since its launch in May 2021 20 May 2022 9:37 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association. 19 May 2022 9:51 PM
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
A citizen-owned renewable energy solution to load shedding, starting with Jhb Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson details his proposal for citizen-owned solar and wind plants - on The Money Show 19 May 2022 8:29 PM
SABS to develop guidelines for production and use of vaping products Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Jodi Scholtz, the lead administrator at the South African Bureau of Standards. 20 May 2022 7:35 AM
Open Studios Joburg festival is coming this May to highlight local talent The event will take place over two days, 28 and 29 May, at seven locations: August House, Bag Factory Artists’ Studios, Ellis Hous... 20 May 2022 6:15 AM
Global Accessibility Awareness Day: How accessible is South Africa? John Perlman speaks to Alan Downey, executive director of Disability Info South Africa, on South Africa's accessibility issues for... 19 May 2022 5:10 PM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms

20 May 2022 11:30 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between 5pm and 10pm on Friday and that this would be repeated on Saturday and Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Stage two power cuts will continue into the weekend, power utility Eskom said on Friday.

In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between 5pm and 10pm on Friday and that this would be repeated on Saturday and Sunday.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

It added that it currently had 3,405MW on planned maintenance while 15,534MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

The utility has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak for the last two weeks as it struggles to keep its generators from breaking down.


This article first appeared on EWN : Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms




