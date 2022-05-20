Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms
CAPE TOWN - Stage two power cuts will continue into the weekend, power utility Eskom said on Friday.
In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between 5pm and 10pm on Friday and that this would be repeated on Saturday and Sunday.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
It added that it currently had 3,405MW on planned maintenance while 15,534MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.
The utility has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak for the last two weeks as it struggles to keep its generators from breaking down.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 20, 2022
As previously communicated, due to a shortage of generation capacity Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 tonight, on Saturday and Sunday evenings. pic.twitter.com/rrSCnrfS0z
This article first appeared on EWN : Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms
