Institutions and schools need a very clear policy on racism - Terry Oakley-Smith





Founder and CEO of Diversi-T Terry Oakley-Smith says there aren't a lot of race conversations happening.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Oakley says the conversations must start from a young age and in schools. She adds that the actions of Stellenbosch University Theuns du Toit somehow reflect his upbringing.

Du Toit urinated on Babalo Ndwayana desk, laptop and study material in Huis Marais dorm room on Sunday.

I wanted to scream, it is definitely racism. There is no doubt on my mind it was racism and also for Theuns actually to actually say: 'This is how we treat boys'. To refer to a young black man as a boy is racist. Terry Oakley-Smith, CEO - Diversi-T

Part of the problem is that we as South Africans struggle to use the word race. I am listening to Stellenbosch talking about this and they are saying it's harassment. I looked at their policy and they don't have a policy on racism specifically. All institutions and schools need a very clear policy on racism: what it is, how it impacts and the punishment. We are not dealing with harassment here but racism. Terry Oakley-Smith, CEO - Diversi-T

