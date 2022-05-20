Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away!
If you love junk food and takeaways, you are about to lose some serious weight.
The skyrocketing price of cooking oil is already having an impact on the cost of takeout meals.
Right now, a 2-litre bottle of Crown cooking oil cost more than R100.
RELATED: Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Russia and Ukraine are leading producers, and the ongoing war is threatening supplies, tight even before the war started.
Fighting has interrupted the planting season, which should have begun in March and, right now, millions of tonnes of sunflower oil earmarked for export are stuck in Ukraine.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: The story of Spur, founded 54 years ago with R4000 and a taste for life
Sunflower oil is just ridiculously expensive… In 2019, I was paying R13.80 a litre… In 2020, I was paying R22… Now, I’m paying R42… People will use the oil for longer… it’s more carcinogenic… You can get palm oil for half the price…Joao de Freitas, Owner - Lusitania Fisheries
Canola oil… there’s a smell… I don’t normally use it… Sunflower oil; you don’t get that smell… It’s eating at my bottom line. We’re trying to keep going… Over R20 000 [a month spent on sunflower oil] … Olive oil… your stuff comes out darker. It burns much, much quicker than sunflower oil…Joao de Freitas, Owner - Lusitania Fisheries
RELATED: Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74558125_delicious-crispy-fish-and-chips-fried-cod-french-fries-lemon-slices-tartar-sauce-and-mushy-peas-on-p.html?vti=mu6irieati4qomc8ef-1-14
