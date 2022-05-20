Joburg EMS on high alert for fires ahead of cold, wet and dark weekend





South Africans are bracing themselves for a cold, wet, dark weekend.

Joburg Emergency Management Services say they are on high alert for any fires that might occur due to people wanting to warm up.

We are even concerned now that we have been told there will be stage two load shedding which means the vulnerability will be even more. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

