Meyiwa trial: 'I'm not coping, I'm living,' says Kelly Khumalo ahead of concert
Singer, actress and dancer Kelly Khumalo joined Unplugged with Relebogile Mabotja to talk about her life, her relationship with gospel music, the controversial trial that has the whole country talking - and, of course, to perform for the 702 listeners.
The Life with Kelly Khumalo star has been at the centre of controversy recently after the Netflix documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star debuted in April.
Speaking on the case, Khumalo says that despite all the noise, she is not just coping, she is living and that when the time is right, the world will hear her side of the story.
The singer will be hosting Kelly Khumalo and Friends on 28 May at the Meriting Events Centre in Vanderbijlpark.
You can get your tickets here.
First of all, I'm not coping, I'm living. Secondly, the noise is external, has absolutely nothing to do with me. When I'm needed and when the time is right, the world will hear my voice... you cannot cancel what you have not created.Kelly Khumalo - Singer
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CLD8cMEBzfW/
More from Lifestyle
Top tips for planning a family vacation that will not kill your bank account
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by travel writer, Gabbi Brondani, to give us the best tips for an affordable family vacation.Read More
'Through failure, I found my career in theatre,' says actor Michael Richard
South African actor and voice-over artist, Michael Richard, speaks to Relebogile Mabotja about his first encounter with failure, which shaped his entire career.Read More
Isipaji sika Simphiwe Dana: A journey of healing and finding peace
It has been almost 20 year since Simphiwe Dana mesmerised her fans with her debut album 'Zandisile' in 2004, followed by other soul soothing releases such as 'Kulture Noir' in 2010, and 'One Love on Bantu Biko Street' in 2006 and 'Firebrand' in 2014.Read More
Health and Wellness: How to detect and prevent breast cancer
Bianca Resnekov spoke to radiographer and breast screening specialist, Dr Leora Sweiden, about the risk factors for breast cancer and how to avoid a health crisis.Read More
Can a marriage survive when you’ve fallen out of love? The answer is YES
Relationship expert Paula Quinsee tells Clement Manyathela that it is possible to revive the fire in a long-term relationship through consistent acts of service.Read More
Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away!
Lester Kiewit interviews Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries.Read More
SABS to develop guidelines for production and use of vaping products
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Jodi Scholtz, the lead administrator at the South African Bureau of Standards.Read More
Open Studios Joburg festival is coming this May to highlight local talent
The event will take place over two days, 28 and 29 May, at seven locations: August House, Bag Factory Artists’ Studios, Ellis House, Living Artists Emporium, LAPA at Breezeblock, Transwerke Studios and Victoria Yards.Read More
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates
Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry.Read More