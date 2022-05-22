Meyiwa trial: 'I'm not coping, I'm living,' says Kelly Khumalo ahead of concert





Singer, actress and dancer Kelly Khumalo joined Unplugged with Relebogile Mabotja to talk about her life, her relationship with gospel music, the controversial trial that has the whole country talking - and, of course, to perform for the 702 listeners.

The Life with Kelly Khumalo star has been at the centre of controversy recently after the Netflix documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star debuted in April.

Speaking on the case, Khumalo says that despite all the noise, she is not just coping, she is living and that when the time is right, the world will hear her side of the story.

The singer will be hosting Kelly Khumalo and Friends on 28 May at the Meriting Events Centre in Vanderbijlpark.

You can get your tickets here.