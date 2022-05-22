'Through failure, I found my career in theatre,' says actor Michael Richard
Rejection and failure are two undeniably gut-wrenching feelings, however, it is often said that it can also be a redirection to something better, an ultimate curator of what you should do with your life.
Relebogile Mabotja on her Upside of Failure segment interviews actor and voice-over artist, Michael Richard, on his first encounter with failure, which helped shape his entire career.
His first experience of failing was when his grades were dropping and was shipped off to a boarding school in a remote area, told to shape up and fix his life.
The actor says the experience was the catalyst event that led him to finding his greatest passion - theatre.
What happened was that it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me, because I learnt to become independent and I learnt values I didn’t have in my hometown. I developed my sports ability incredibly and I was introduced to theatre.Michael Richard, South African actor and voice-over artist
Richard, with a short laugh in between his words, says while expectations for him after completing school were not high, telling his parents he is going to study drama brought quite a shock.
The expectations were not that high, the expectations were one should get a job and then when I suddenly out of the blue said to my parents I want to go to university and study drama, it was quite a short of shock to themMichael Richard, South African actor and voice-over artist
Listen to the audio for more.
