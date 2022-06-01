How your morning coffee can help the environment
Even though June is National Environment Month, coffee company Nespresso is giving South African coffee lovers the opportunity to do their part for the environment all year long.
Because Nespresso's aluminium capsules are 100% and infinitely recyclable, one can enjoy the boost from their morning cup, give energy back to earth and inspire new works of art by following a few easy steps.
Simply make your coffee as you usually would, but place the used capsules into a Nespresso recycling bag, provided with every Nespresso order. Once the bag is full, drop it off at your nearest Nespresso boutique or simply have it picked up at your place with Nespresso's courier partner.
Watch how your coffee capsules can be given a second life, long after you've finished sipping:
In May 2020, Nespresso was the first in the coffee market to introduce coffee capsules made with 80% recycled aluminium. This is part of the coffee company's commitment to sustainability and encouraging environmental friendliness across the globe.
For almost two decades, Nespresso has partnered with Rainforest Alliance, a non-profit organization that aims to protect forests, the rights of farmers and forest communities. This started the AAA Sustainability Programme, which ensures that all Nespresso coffee products are socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable. The Programme also helps the coffee communities to flourish for generations to come.
And now, Nespresso consumers can get involved in the process by recycling their used coffee capsules.
This National Environment Month and every day after, South African coffee lovers are reminded that when you recycle with Nespresso, the end of the story is just the beginning.
For further details on Nespresso’s broader sustainability efforts, please visit the Nespresso website.
More from World
Europe bans piped oil from Russia
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta
Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
More people trust big business above government - global survey
Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More
More from Africa
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine
Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?
Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and University of Johannesburg associate professor of political science and international relations David Monyae.Read More
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group.Read More
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe
Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.Read More
Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy
Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness?
John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debates that constantly hang out on social media.Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
'You can shower twice a day but the skin must not suffer,' says dermatologist
Thabo Mduli spoke to dermatologist Dr Dagmar Whitaker to explain if showering every day is good or bad for your skin.Read More
Why is South Africa a nation of worriers?
Lester Kiewit spoke to associate author Dr Nicky Falkof about her new book 'Worrier State' and why we are so anxious as a country.Read More
WATCH: Kangaroo fighting man for more than five minutes goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More