How your morning coffee can help the environment





Even though June is National Environment Month, coffee company Nespresso is giving South African coffee lovers the opportunity to do their part for the environment all year long.

Because Nespresso's aluminium capsules are 100% and infinitely recyclable, one can enjoy the boost from their morning cup, give energy back to earth and inspire new works of art by following a few easy steps.

Simply make your coffee as you usually would, but place the used capsules into a Nespresso recycling bag, provided with every Nespresso order. Once the bag is full, drop it off at your nearest Nespresso boutique or simply have it picked up at your place with Nespresso's courier partner.

Watch how your coffee capsules can be given a second life, long after you've finished sipping:

In May 2020, Nespresso was the first in the coffee market to introduce coffee capsules made with 80% recycled aluminium. This is part of the coffee company's commitment to sustainability and encouraging environmental friendliness across the globe.

For almost two decades, Nespresso has partnered with Rainforest Alliance, a non-profit organization that aims to protect forests, the rights of farmers and forest communities. This started the AAA Sustainability Programme, which ensures that all Nespresso coffee products are socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable. The Programme also helps the coffee communities to flourish for generations to come.

And now, Nespresso consumers can get involved in the process by recycling their used coffee capsules.

This National Environment Month and every day after, South African coffee lovers are reminded that when you recycle with Nespresso, the end of the story is just the beginning.

For further details on Nespresso’s broader sustainability efforts, please visit the Nespresso website.