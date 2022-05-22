Top tips for planning a family vacation that will not kill your bank account
With the world opening up again, so are the opportunities to travel with your family and create memories that will last a life time.
Travelling is infamous for how pricey it can be. This is something that tends to deter a lot of families, especially big ones.
However, it does not have to put you in debt. There are many ways to experience the best family vacation at an affordable price.
Here are a few tips from travel writer, Gabbi Brondani, on how to make your family getaways easier on your wallet.
Firstly, be smart with when you plan your next vacation. Though school holidays are tempting because of their convenience and relative availability of your kids, they are peak travel times.
Instead, opt to go off-peak times outside of school holidays. If not, book far in advance to get better deals and rates.
To cut some pretty hefty costs, consider travelling to visa-free destinations for South African passport owners.
Getting visas is expensive but there are plenty of places around the world - over 100, according to Bronbani - to go to that do not require a visa.
If you are preparing to have an overnight vacation, instead of booking a hotel, take a bus, train or ferry ride overnight and create alternative bonding experiences with your kids that will sure be an adventure.
Do your research and prepare in advance by talking to other parents to see if they know of any deals that could help not put your bank account in distress.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on EWN : Top tips for planning a family vacation that will not kill your bank account
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_84512448_afro-american-young-man-with-guitar-singing-a-song-for-his-friends-group-of-friends-on-vacation-rela.html
More from Lifestyle
'Through failure, I found my career in theatre,' says actor Michael Richard
South African actor and voice-over artist, Michael Richard, speaks to Relebogile Mabotja about his first encounter with failure, which shaped his entire career.Read More
Meyiwa trial: 'I'm not coping, I'm living,' says Kelly Khumalo ahead of concert
The singer will be hosting 'Kelly Khumalo and Friends' on 28 May at the Meriting Events Centre in Vanderbijlpark.Read More
Isipaji sika Simphiwe Dana: A journey of healing and finding peace
It has been almost 20 year since Simphiwe Dana mesmerised her fans with her debut album 'Zandisile' in 2004, followed by other soul soothing releases such as 'Kulture Noir' in 2010, and 'One Love on Bantu Biko Street' in 2006 and 'Firebrand' in 2014.Read More
Health and Wellness: How to detect and prevent breast cancer
Bianca Resnekov spoke to radiographer and breast screening specialist, Dr Leora Sweiden, about the risk factors for breast cancer and how to avoid a health crisis.Read More
Can a marriage survive when you’ve fallen out of love? The answer is YES
Relationship expert Paula Quinsee tells Clement Manyathela that it is possible to revive the fire in a long-term relationship through consistent acts of service.Read More
Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away!
Lester Kiewit interviews Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries.Read More
SABS to develop guidelines for production and use of vaping products
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Jodi Scholtz, the lead administrator at the South African Bureau of Standards.Read More
Open Studios Joburg festival is coming this May to highlight local talent
The event will take place over two days, 28 and 29 May, at seven locations: August House, Bag Factory Artists’ Studios, Ellis House, Living Artists Emporium, LAPA at Breezeblock, Transwerke Studios and Victoria Yards.Read More
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates
Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry.Read More