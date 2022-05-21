Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation Eskom ramped up loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Saturday which is expected to last until 10pm on Sunday night. 21 May 2022 6:43 PM
Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province The weather service has issued a level 10 warning for torrential rain, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of the KZN. 21 May 2022 6:21 PM
Cold weather sets in as parts of South Africa experience first winter snowfall Snow fell over high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, and the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu Natal and Lesotho. 21 May 2022 12:14 PM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
View all Politics
Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away! Lester Kiewit interviews Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries. 20 May 2022 12:52 PM
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between... 20 May 2022 11:30 AM
Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association. 19 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Business
Isipaji sika Simphiwe Dana: A journey of healing and finding peace It has been almost 20 year since Simphiwe Dana mesmerised her fans with her debut album 'Zandisile' in 2004, followed by other sou... 21 May 2022 2:13 PM
Health and Wellness: How to detect and prevent breast cancer Bianca Resnekov spoke to radiographer and breast screening specialist, Dr Leora Sweiden, about the risk factors for breast cancer... 21 May 2022 12:57 PM
Can a marriage survive when you’ve fallen out of love? The answer is YES Relationship expert Paula Quinsee tells Clement Manyathela that it is possible to revive the fire in a long-term relationship thro... 20 May 2022 1:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
View all Entertainment
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province

21 May 2022 6:21 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet & Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Floods
Severe weather
torrential rains

The weather service has issued a level 10 warning for torrential rain, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of the KZN.

CAPE TOWN - The South African weather service has issued a level 10 warning for strong torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the highest adverse weather warning, and it comes as dangerous flash floods risk hitting already drenched areas across the province.

In April, torrential rains triggered flood waters which killed over 440 people and thousands destitute.

South African weather services forecaster Jacqueline Modika says more than 200 millimetres of rain is expected to fall along the coastline.

"The South African weather service has issued a red, level 10 warning for disruptive rain that could lead to the damage of roads, damage of bridges, property, infrastructure and could pose a damage to life," says Modika.

As the rain continues across most parts of the country, Eskom escalated power cuts to stage stage 4 on Saturday.

In Gauteng, traffic officals have warned motorists to be cautious on the road.

The South African weather service is monitoring a potential risk of flooding in the low-lying areas of Gauteng, particularly in the City of Johannesburg.

SA weather services forecaster, Venecia Pakula says there's a 60% chance of showers.

"80 and 60% chance of showers and thunder showers. It will be a bit windy. Temperatures, we're expecting a minimum of 6, and a maximum of 13", says Pakula.

The icy temperatures come as South Africans contend with stage 4 loadshedding, with the wet conditions likely to exacerbate its effects.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha says for now, Eskom will continue to switch off some parts of the country for a few hours to build up energy reserves, as it is unable to meet the electricity demand.

"Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We currently have 3805 Megawatts of planned maintenance, while another 16 000 Megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," says Mantshantsha.


This article first appeared on EWN : Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province




21 May 2022 6:21 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet & Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
Floods
Severe weather
torrential rains

More from Local

Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation

21 May 2022 6:43 PM

Eskom ramped up loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Saturday which is expected to last until 10pm on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cold weather sets in as parts of South Africa experience first winter snowfall

21 May 2022 12:14 PM

Snow fell over high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, and the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu Natal and Lesotho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom has revised load shedding to Stage 4 following the start of a cold snap

21 May 2022 12:12 PM

Eskom says some units have tripped due to demand for electricity being higher than anticipated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg EMS on high alert for fires ahead of cold, wet and dark weekend

20 May 2022 1:59 PM

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the power cuts are making more people vulnerable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Institutions and schools need a very clear policy on racism - Terry Oakley-Smith

20 May 2022 12:48 PM

Founder of Diversi-T Terry Oakley tells Clement Manyathela that there aren't a lot of race conversations happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms

20 May 2022 11:30 AM

In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between 5pm and 10pm on Friday and that this would be repeated on Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Albie Sachs: Clooney Foundation award a huge honour to me, SA judiciary

20 May 2022 11:05 AM

Presenter Africa Melane chats to anti-apartheid activist and former ConCourt judge Albie Sachs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One year on: more than 100 000 potholes repaired and counting

20 May 2022 9:37 AM

The pothole patrol has repaired more than 100 000 potholes since its launch in May 2021

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa orders Mthethwa to scrap R22m flag project

20 May 2022 8:42 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa phoned him to seek counsel amid the backlash over the initiative which many South Africans rejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We need to be close to govt so they can understand our complaints,' says BBC

20 May 2022 8:11 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says the state is a highly contested terrain and they have to choose how they engage policymakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg EMS on high alert for fires ahead of cold, wet and dark weekend

Local

Institutions and schools need a very clear policy on racism - Terry Oakley-Smith

Local

Ramaphosa orders Mthethwa to scrap R22m flag project

Local

EWN Highlights

Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation

21 May 2022 6:43 PM

8 people dead in Eastern Cape crash

21 May 2022 5:09 PM

Tshwane bus strike called off as NUMSA settles wage dispute

21 May 2022 4:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA