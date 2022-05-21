Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province





CAPE TOWN - The South African weather service has issued a level 10 warning for strong torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the highest adverse weather warning, and it comes as dangerous flash floods risk hitting already drenched areas across the province.

In April, torrential rains triggered flood waters which killed over 440 people and thousands destitute.

South African weather services forecaster Jacqueline Modika says more than 200 millimetres of rain is expected to fall along the coastline.

"The South African weather service has issued a red, level 10 warning for disruptive rain that could lead to the damage of roads, damage of bridges, property, infrastructure and could pose a damage to life," says Modika.

🌧️The cut-off low system is still causing widespread rainfall in the east this afternoon and evening especially along the KZN coast where the Impact Based Warning was increased to a Level 10. Another cold and showery day in the east on Sunday (22 May 2022). pic.twitter.com/muEOPZCJgD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 21, 2022

As the rain continues across most parts of the country, Eskom escalated power cuts to stage stage 4 on Saturday.

In Gauteng, traffic officals have warned motorists to be cautious on the road.

The South African weather service is monitoring a potential risk of flooding in the low-lying areas of Gauteng, particularly in the City of Johannesburg.

SA weather services forecaster, Venecia Pakula says there's a 60% chance of showers.

"80 and 60% chance of showers and thunder showers. It will be a bit windy. Temperatures, we're expecting a minimum of 6, and a maximum of 13", says Pakula.

The icy temperatures come as South Africans contend with stage 4 loadshedding, with the wet conditions likely to exacerbate its effects.

#POWERALERT1



The loss of three units today has forced Eskom to increase loadshedding to Stage 4 from 13:00

until 22:00 tonight. Stage 4 loadshedding will again be implemented at 08:00 - 22:00 on Sunday pic.twitter.com/lbYxVTgLuj — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 21, 2022

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha says for now, Eskom will continue to switch off some parts of the country for a few hours to build up energy reserves, as it is unable to meet the electricity demand.

"Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We currently have 3805 Megawatts of planned maintenance, while another 16 000 Megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," says Mantshantsha.

This article first appeared on EWN : Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province