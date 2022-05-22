



CAPE TOWN - South Africans will have to contend with more power cuts this week, as Eskom on Sunday confirmed that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5pm-10pm throughout the week.

In a statement, the power utility says due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, it's forced to implement loadshedding during the week.

The state-owned entity also warned there is a possibility that power might need to be implemented outside of planned hours.

The ailing power utility also says it's expecting a supply of diesel from a ship which is expected to dock on Monday, which will help meet electricity demand.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom confirms Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented throughout the week