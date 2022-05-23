Où est la moutarde? France says weather and war to blame for Dijon shortage
- French mustard manufacturers are blaming climate change for the shortage
- A so-called 'heat dome' in Canada last year had dried up mustard seed crops
It's hard to imagine tucking into a delicious hot dog sans lashings of mustard, but that's the reality facing French foodies.
Supermarkets in France are reporting shortages of Dijon mustard and it's resulted in the price of the condiment spiking.
According to Reine de Dijon, one of the country's largest mustard producers, the shortages were being driven by climate breakdown
A “heat dome” in Canada at the start of July last year dried up the mustard seed crops and a cold snap in Burgandy also affected supplies.
France’s Burgundy region and Canada are the largest mustard seed producers in the world.
This is what shop shelves and online stores look like right now across France. A shortage of French Dijon mustard is just one example of the impact of #climatechange. We must act now. pic.twitter.com/N8BLMT13GO— Syngenta Group (@SyngentaGroup) May 20, 2022
The war on Ukraine is also contributing to the shortage, according to producers.
Both Russia and Ukraine are also huge exporters of the seed, but the conflict has disrupted global supply chains for many agricultural products.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world experienced a shortage of Marmite due to the impact of the lockdown on breweries.
Yeast – a by-product of beer manufacturing - is the key ingredient in Marmite.
RELATED: Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Où est la moutarde? France says weather and war to blame for Dijon shortage
