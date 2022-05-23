'We cannot provide adequate energy, state of disaster is staring us in the eye'
Clement Manyathela chats to businessman, author and thought leader, Dr Reuel Khoza.
Khoza is a former chair of Eskom, Nedbank Group Limited, Corobrik (Pty) Limited, and Globeleq.
Khoza, with extensive knowledge in business and energy supply, says that South Africa's power crisis is indicative of a country in a state of disaster.
I think the state of disaster is staring all of us in the eye, declared or not declared, we are in a parlous and disastrous state. Why do we need any declaration? We are de facto in that kind of emergency.Dr Reul Khoza, Businessman, author and thought leader.
He adds that the country is in a parlous state as it is unable to meet demand for pertinent services necessary for its function.
We cannot provide adequate energy to drive the economy, to enable education, to look after the sick.Dr Reul Khoza, Businessman, author and thought leader.
Another commission inquiry won't take us very far adds Khoza as the necessary information in identifying the responsible culprits was extensively covered in the Zondo commission.
I don’t know if a commission of inquiry just exclusively on Eskom is what the country needs because a great deal of that was covered in the Zondo commission. We know who the culprits are, we know what the fault lines are, we know who in fact are obstructers in the entire efforts to actually take us out.Dr Reul Khoza, Businessman, author and thought leader.
Listen to the full conversation below.
More from Business
South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group.Read More
Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living
South Africa's middle class is having to make major adjustments as the rising costs of fuel, food prices and interest rates impact their way of life. Some of these families and individuals explain how they've had to adjust to their new way of life.Read More
Struggling Eskom warns that power cuts may be ramped up at short notice
Stage two power cuts will be in effect from 5pm until 10pm every day this week.Read More
Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away!
Lester Kiewit interviews Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries.Read More
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms
In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between 5pm and 10pm on Friday and that this would be repeated on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports
Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates
Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry.Read More
A citizen-owned renewable energy solution to load shedding, starting with Jhb
Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson details his proposal for citizen-owned solar and wind plants - on The Money ShowRead More
Investec's full-year profits leap by more than 90%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.Read More