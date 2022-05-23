'We cannot provide adequate energy, state of disaster is staring us in the eye'





Clement Manyathela chats to businessman, author and thought leader, Dr Reuel Khoza.

Khoza is a former chair of Eskom, Nedbank Group Limited, Corobrik (Pty) Limited, and Globeleq.

Khoza, with extensive knowledge in business and energy supply, says that South Africa's power crisis is indicative of a country in a state of disaster.

I think the state of disaster is staring all of us in the eye, declared or not declared, we are in a parlous and disastrous state. Why do we need any declaration? We are de facto in that kind of emergency. Dr Reul Khoza, Businessman, author and thought leader.

He adds that the country is in a parlous state as it is unable to meet demand for pertinent services necessary for its function.

We cannot provide adequate energy to drive the economy, to enable education, to look after the sick. Dr Reul Khoza, Businessman, author and thought leader.

Another commission inquiry won't take us very far adds Khoza as the necessary information in identifying the responsible culprits was extensively covered in the Zondo commission.

I don’t know if a commission of inquiry just exclusively on Eskom is what the country needs because a great deal of that was covered in the Zondo commission. We know who the culprits are, we know what the fault lines are, we know who in fact are obstructers in the entire efforts to actually take us out. Dr Reul Khoza, Businessman, author and thought leader.

Listen to the full conversation below.