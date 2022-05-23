Heater connected to a 48kg gas cylinder gets criticism

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Ethekwini hit by floods again
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:16
Tax incentives for innovation to boost job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zweli Gwebityala, MD for Ntiyiso Business Consulting
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] #FixMyJoburg: JRA needs to fill gaping holes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Siya Nodu, CEO of JRA
Today at 16:10
[CLEANFEED] Davos Crossing with Bruce Whitfield
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Whitfield - Presenter at The Money Show
Today at 16:20
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
[ZOOM INTERVIEW] S&P raises SA’s outlook to ‘positive’ on trade terms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
George Glynos, co-founder and head of research for ETM Analytics
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Dis-chem annual revenue swell by 15,7%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Netcare interim earnings jump by 29%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". by Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Refilwe Moloto - Breakfast Host at CapeTalk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Mziwakhe Nkosi - Lions coach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mziwakhe Nkosi - Head coach at Lions Rugby Team
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group. 23 May 2022 1:48 PM
'The system is failing our people,' says EFF on the murder of a Mthatha woman Mandy Wiener spoke to Economic Freedom Fighters Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana, about this case and why the EFF has deci... 23 May 2022 1:19 PM
Heater connected to a 48kg gas cylinder gets criticism Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 May 2022 12:30 PM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
'We cannot provide adequate energy, state of disaster is staring us in the eye' Dr Reuel Khoza, with extensive knowledge in business and energy supply, says that South Africa's power crisis is indicative of a c... 23 May 2022 12:38 PM
Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living South Africa's middle class is having to make major adjustments as the rising costs of fuel, food prices and interest rates impact... 23 May 2022 8:41 AM
Struggling Eskom warns that power cuts may be ramped up at short notice Stage two power cuts will be in effect from 5pm until 10pm every day this week. 23 May 2022 6:29 AM
WATCH: Lion rips man's finger off after sticking it in lion's cage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 May 2022 12:19 PM
'You can't cancel what you haven't created,' says Kelly Khumalo ahead of concert The singer will be hosting 'Kelly Khumalo and Friends' on 28 May at the Meriting Events Centre in Vanderbijlpark. 23 May 2022 6:31 AM
From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle. 22 May 2022 7:37 AM
Springbok's Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent's governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country's ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Où est la moutarde? France says weather and war to blame for Dijon shortage Is mustard going the way of Marmite? What's behind the shortage of Dijon mustard in French supermarkets? 23 May 2022 10:42 AM
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand wha... 23 May 2022 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Heater connected to a 48kg gas cylinder gets criticism

23 May 2022 12:30 PM
by Zanele Zama
4 die of suspected gas inhalation
'Whats Gone Viral'
gas heaters

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Lion rips man's finger off after sticking it in lion's cage

Winter is here but we must all remain safe.

A picture of a gas heater plugged into a 48kg gas cylinder has gone viral.

Tweeps expressed how this is dangerous and how one should follow instructons when using gas appliances.

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield

23 May 2022 1:48 PM

The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group.

Read More arrow_forward

'The system is failing our people,' says EFF on the murder of a Mthatha woman

23 May 2022 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Economic Freedom Fighters Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana, about this case and why the EFF has decided to March.

Read More arrow_forward

A campus crisis: How do we tackle the sex assault scourge at SA universities?

23 May 2022 12:22 PM

TW: Please be advised that this article refers to issues around rape and sexual assault

Read More arrow_forward

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism

23 May 2022 10:23 AM

In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand what is causing racist attitudes to flourish in our schools and places of higher learning.

Read More arrow_forward

SARS workers embark on strike action amid wage talks

23 May 2022 9:20 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Reuben Maleka from the Public Servants Association of South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

What's behind the financial 'failure to launch' of so many grown-up children?

23 May 2022 8:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to financial planner Warren Wilkinson about the number of adult children in SA being a drain on their parents' finances.

Read More arrow_forward

Why KZN government can't access disaster funding baffles Treasury

23 May 2022 8:45 AM

Treasury deputy director-general Dr Mampho Modise says the R1billion is available, municipalities and provinces need to send through their proposal.

Read More arrow_forward

Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living

23 May 2022 8:41 AM

South Africa's middle class is having to make major adjustments as the rising costs of fuel, food prices and interest rates impact their way of life. Some of these families and individuals explain how they've had to adjust to their new way of life.

Read More arrow_forward

We don't have supplies to intubate and ventilate babies - Rahima Moosa doctor

23 May 2022 7:46 AM

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital Paediatrician Dr Tim De Maayer tells Bongani Bingwa about the situation at the hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

'The road turned into a river': Durban residents assess damage after flooding

23 May 2022 7:41 AM

Images began emerging on Saturday evening of massive holes swallowing up cars, with some blocks of flats evacuated as driveways and parking areas disappeared.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield
Local Business

Local Business

We don't have supplies to intubate and ventilate babies - Rahima Moosa doctor
Local

Local

Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living
Business Local

Business Local

Four dead, 80 trapped in Iran building collapse
23 May 2022 2:27 PM

23 May 2022 2:27 PM

Mpho Phalatse: Joburg is determined to reduce its dependence on Eskom
23 May 2022 2:18 PM

23 May 2022 2:18 PM

What is monkeypox? A microbiologist explains
23 May 2022 2:13 PM

23 May 2022 2:13 PM

