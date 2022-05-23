Heater connected to a 48kg gas cylinder gets criticism
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Lion rips man's finger off after sticking it in lion's cage
Winter is here but we must all remain safe.
A picture of a gas heater plugged into a 48kg gas cylinder has gone viral.
Tweeps expressed how this is dangerous and how one should follow instructons when using gas appliances.
A 48kg gas cylinder indoors is very dangerous, guys. Don’t do it. It’s not cost effective, it’s life threatening. https://t.co/IhjrfAUwQg— Mangwane. 🤍 (@Lehutso_Des) May 21, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alexlinch/alexlinch1904/alexlinch190400024/123579422-different-color-and-size-cylinder-gas-bottles-stored-for-refill-and-supply.jpg
More from Local
South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group.Read More
'The system is failing our people,' says EFF on the murder of a Mthatha woman
Mandy Wiener spoke to Economic Freedom Fighters Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana, about this case and why the EFF has decided to March.Read More
A campus crisis: How do we tackle the sex assault scourge at SA universities?
TW: Please be advised that this article refers to issues around rape and sexual assaultRead More
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism
In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand what is causing racist attitudes to flourish in our schools and places of higher learning.Read More
SARS workers embark on strike action amid wage talks
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Reuben Maleka from the Public Servants Association of South Africa.Read More
What's behind the financial 'failure to launch' of so many grown-up children?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to financial planner Warren Wilkinson about the number of adult children in SA being a drain on their parents' finances.Read More
Why KZN government can't access disaster funding baffles Treasury
Treasury deputy director-general Dr Mampho Modise says the R1billion is available, municipalities and provinces need to send through their proposal.Read More
Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living
South Africa's middle class is having to make major adjustments as the rising costs of fuel, food prices and interest rates impact their way of life. Some of these families and individuals explain how they've had to adjust to their new way of life.Read More
We don't have supplies to intubate and ventilate babies - Rahima Moosa doctor
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital Paediatrician Dr Tim De Maayer tells Bongani Bingwa about the situation at the hospital.Read More