WATCH: Lion rips man's finger off after sticking it in lion's cage
A man had his finger ripped after sticking it into the lion's den.
The man poked his finger through the fence and wiggled into the male lion's face and the lion bit it off.
Warning: Not for sensitive views
Watch the full video below
Never seen such stupidity before in my life. pic.twitter.com/g95iFFgHkP— Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) May 22, 2022
