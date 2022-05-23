South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield





This year's World Economic Forum (WEF) is underway in Davos Switzerland under the theme "History at a turning point: government policies and business strategies".

Delegates from around the world have gathered face to face after two years of not meeting due to COVID-19.

South Africa has sent around 35 delegates to sell the country to investors.

Mandy Wiener speaks to The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield who is at the forum.

There are good stories to tell in terms of the fact that we had the Standard and Poor (S&P) upgrade over the weekend. It is a tiny upgrade, we are still deep in sub-investment grade but the point is the data is showing South Africa moving in the right direction which is important. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

Davos used to be a place where a hundred South Africans would come so this is a very small delegation. The delegation over the years has become smaller as it has become tougher to represent South Africa in a convincing fashion. As you sit here and listen to the conversation, the world is less interested in South Africa, it needs a better story to sell. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

