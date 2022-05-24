I focussed on school during the day, after school on the business!
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Cherish Vundisa to hear the fascinating backstory of how luggage he found belonging to his Scottish great-grandparents led him to start a fine luggage line... named after his leather-merchant forefather.
Dr James Struthers was a medical doctor and son of a leather merchant in Edinburgh, Scotland during the 1900s. Dr Struthers travelled to South Africa to practice with two of his father’s bags.
Cherish tells Gugu how, generations later, he resurrected the leather goods at his rural home. Having been impressed by the quality, Cherish decided to launch a business in the same line.
His timing wasn't ideal, as he launched Dr J Struthers two days before the national Covid-19 lockdown. It was only months later that he was able to deliver his orders - when the lockdown was reduced to Level 3.
It was hard. We couldn’t do anything.Cherish Vundisa, Founder: Dr J Struthers
The Dr J Struthers brand represents luxury leather luggage made from Aniline leather, which is the highest quality leather. Aniline is the most natural, soft and gracefully supple of all leather types. The inner lining of their luggage is made from material resembling the Struthers Clan tartan.
Each of our products is named after living tribes from around the globe and includes a story of each tribe and its origins.Cherish Vunisa, Founder: Dr J Struthers
The product range focuses on luggage… weekend bags, duffel bags and laptop bags… with more being introduced.
Find more at Drjstruthers.co.za and all social media platforms
Source : Dr J Struthers Facebook
