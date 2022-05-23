Dis-Chem announces great results, record-breaking revenues
Dis-Chem on Monday reported record revenues of R30.4 billion in the year ending on 28 February 2022.
It is the first time in the group’s history that it has breached the R30 billion revenue mark.
The company reported headline earnings per share of 99.2 cents, up 27.6% on the amount in2021.
It declared a final dividend of 20.2 cents per share.
Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies (scroll up to listen).
We have seen some normalisation in trading patterns… recovery of larger and regional malls…Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Baby City… has a lot of brand equity…Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Covid-19… people are handling it like colds and flu…Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem Pharmacies
We’ve just launched Dis-Chem medical insurance… a good opportunity for us.Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem Pharmacies
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dis-Chem announces great results, record-breaking revenues
