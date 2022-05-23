It is tough to represent SA at WEF in Davos – Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show





The World Economic Forum (WEF) returns to Davos in Switzerland this year, after a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus.

Delegates meet under the theme of "History at a turning point: government policies and business strategies".

South Africa has sent 35 delegates, far fewer than in some previous years when there were more than 100.

“There are good stories to tell,” said The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield who is in Davos.

“Standard and Poor's gave us a tiny upgrade over the weekend,” he said.

“We are still deep in sub-investment grade, but the data is showing South Africa moving in the right direction.”

It has become tougher to represent South Africa in a convincing fashion, said Whitfield.

“The world is less interested in South Africa; it needs a better story to sell.”

Ray White spoke with Whitfield, who played sections from interviews he conducted (scroll up to listen).

It’s weird and warm… people are wearing trainers… It’s changed dramatically… There’s lots of cryptocurrency presence… [Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky] getting thunderous applause… worries about food security… rising inflation… Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

There’s a very small delegation from South Africa here, relative to previous years… It’s hard to be competitive when there’s a shortage of energy… 15 years of loadshedding… Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

