Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage

* 23 May 2022 6:07 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Technology
Bruce Whitfield
Intel
2022 World Economic Forum
davos 2022

Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips

You've heard it countless times before - the world is going digital. Whether its a new app making life more convenient, installing smart homeware or self-driving cars, it's hard to avoid the inevitable digitized future. But as digital devices become more advanced, they're also becoming smaller.

Intel has lead the microchip industry giving the compact more impact with every new technological progression. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield ran into Intel's Chief Global Operations Officer Keyvan Esfarjani at WEF 2022 in Davos. The pair briefly spoke about the tech giants plans to expand the manufacturing space while minimizing the product.

If you believe that the world is going to become more digital – well, there’s one [common] thing with everything that goes digital… They need semi-conductors.

Keyvan Esfarjani, Chief Global Operations Officer, Intel

All the devices around the world today - they all have microchips. Your refrigerators, all the way to sour computers and your data centres. The world is running on chips.

Keyvan Esfarjani, Chief Global Operations Officer, Intel

The microchip industry is currently facing a global shortage, which is anticipated to continue into next year.

With Intel being one of the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer and roughly 80% of its manufacturing being done in Asia, the company looks to decentralize its operations.

Esfarjani mentions that this is risky to the company's future and plans to expand the chip manufacturing plans to the rest of the world.

“When any supply that depends on one particular region of the world and that region gets disrupted – everybody feels it”

Keyvan Esfarjani, Chief Global Operations Officer, Intel

Another method of microchip manufacturing that Esfarjani endorses is education. He mentions the importance of teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in schools as it will adequately prepare the youth for a digital future.

Clearly the field of STEM, and continuing to promote and have policies and educational frameworks to ensure that element of the pipeline of talent is strong – is more critical than ever to support digitization

Keyvan Esfarjani, Chief Global Operations Officer, Intel

That pipeline of talent is absolutely important.

Keyvan Esfarjani, Chief Global Operations Officer, Intel

For more exclusive insights from this year's World Economic Forum, head over to the ABSA Davos website.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are not the views of Absa.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage




