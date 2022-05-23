Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Joburg switches on for inaugural energy indaba John Perlman spoke to City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava about the Energy Indaba and what the goals are of this event. 23 May 2022 5:42 PM
They don't care, they don't do their job - rape survivor Andy Kawa slams police Rape survivor and activist Andy Kawa speaks to Pippa Hudson about her legal victory 12 years after her horrific ordeal. 23 May 2022 4:30 PM
South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group. 23 May 2022 1:48 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
View all Politics
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”. 23 May 2022 7:52 PM
Netcare reports 29% growth in interim earnings – declares 20 cents dividend Ray White interviews Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare. 23 May 2022 7:37 PM
Dis-Chem announces great results, record-breaking revenues Ray White interviews Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies. 23 May 2022 6:52 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Lion rips man's finger off after sticking it in lion's cage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 May 2022 12:19 PM
'You can't cancel what you haven't created,' says Kelly Khumalo ahead of concert The singer will be hosting 'Kelly Khumalo and Friends' on 28 May at the Meriting Events Centre in Vanderbijlpark. 23 May 2022 6:31 AM
From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle. 22 May 2022 7:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips 23 May 2022 6:07 PM
Où est la moutarde? France says weather and war to blame for Dijon shortage Is mustard going the way of Marmite? What's behind the shortage of Dijon mustard in French supermarkets? 23 May 2022 10:42 AM
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand wha... 23 May 2022 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 7:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Proudly South African
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
genius
Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global

Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield recently published his latest book, entitled Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global.

It tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies, and industries, based in South Africa, whose ideas, products, and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.

RELATED: Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

"It’s incredibly easy to be negative, particularly in South Africa," says Whitfield.

"I try to illustrate people who, despite the environment, despite how hostile the state often is to companies, despite how hard it is to start a small business, people go in there and create extraordinary businesses!

"Is it all completely and utterly hopeless and broke?

"No, it is not!"

Ray White interviewed CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about Whitfield's book (scroll up to listen).

Bruce is a… very clear communicator… He tells awesome stories… a collection of anecdotes… Over 300 pages saying there are a couple of Mandelas in their fields…

Refilwe Moloto

There is no time in South Africa’s history that we have not been led by problematic leaders… This country thrives despite itself…

Refilwe Moloto

Because of our brilliant media… We are getting the grim details [corruption and State Capture] …

Refilwe Moloto

Description by Exclusive Books:

South Africa and its fraught political economy provide a fascinating case study into how it takes a particular brand of genius to thrive in a difficult domestic environment and to take those ideas and the businesses that deliver them globally.

Genius tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies, and industries whose ideas, products, and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.

Greatness comes from acting on purpose, and there is a generation of South Africans solving problems for the future.

Learn how Pratley beat Armstrong to the moon, how a former Eskom quantity surveyor capitalised on Britain’s obsession with meerkats to create the UK’s most visible price comparison website, how to take a Mediterranean-style food concept to the Mediterranean, and how a device designed to beat diamond smuggling made it from the set of a popular U.S hospital drama into emergency rooms and pathology labs across the U.S.

Genius examines what it takes to thrive in an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and divisive global environment.

These are lessons for anyone looking to succeed anywhere against the odds.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show




23 May 2022 7:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Proudly South African
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
genius
Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global

More from Business Books

Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

11 April 2022 8:05 PM

Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism

28 March 2022 8:03 PM

Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years

7 March 2022 7:48 PM

[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We don't have supplies to intubate and ventilate babies - Rahima Moosa doctor

Local

Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living

Business Local

South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield

Local Business

Randall Abrahams appointed CEO of Primedia Broadcasting

EWN Highlights

Mpumalanga MEC condemns murder of girl (6) allegedly for traditional purposes

23 May 2022 7:44 PM

Mbeki: Creating governing values for those in power will better SA’s democracy

23 May 2022 7:36 PM

Suspect in the murder of Meghan Cremer pleads not guilty

23 May 2022 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA