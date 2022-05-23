Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show





The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield recently published his latest book, entitled Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global.

It tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies, and industries, based in South Africa, whose ideas, products, and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.

"It’s incredibly easy to be negative, particularly in South Africa," says Whitfield.

"I try to illustrate people who, despite the environment, despite how hostile the state often is to companies, despite how hard it is to start a small business, people go in there and create extraordinary businesses!

"Is it all completely and utterly hopeless and broke?

"No, it is not!"

Ray White interviewed CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about Whitfield's book (scroll up to listen).

Bruce is a… very clear communicator… He tells awesome stories… a collection of anecdotes… Over 300 pages saying there are a couple of Mandelas in their fields… Refilwe Moloto

There is no time in South Africa’s history that we have not been led by problematic leaders… This country thrives despite itself… Refilwe Moloto

Because of our brilliant media… We are getting the grim details [corruption and State Capture] … Refilwe Moloto

Description by Exclusive Books:

South Africa and its fraught political economy provide a fascinating case study into how it takes a particular brand of genius to thrive in a difficult domestic environment and to take those ideas and the businesses that deliver them globally.

Genius tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies, and industries whose ideas, products, and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.

Greatness comes from acting on purpose, and there is a generation of South Africans solving problems for the future.

Learn how Pratley beat Armstrong to the moon, how a former Eskom quantity surveyor capitalised on Britain’s obsession with meerkats to create the UK’s most visible price comparison website, how to take a Mediterranean-style food concept to the Mediterranean, and how a device designed to beat diamond smuggling made it from the set of a popular U.S hospital drama into emergency rooms and pathology labs across the U.S.

Genius examines what it takes to thrive in an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and divisive global environment.

These are lessons for anyone looking to succeed anywhere against the odds.

