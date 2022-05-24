MEC Mamabolo announces app for Gauteng residents to report potholes
JOHANNESBURG - Plans are in the works to introduce a new app in Gauteng where the public will be able to report potholes as well as other road maintenance issues.
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo made the announcement on Monday.
“As part of leveraging technology, we are looking at introducing a province-wide app which is going to help us with monitoring potholes. The people will be able to access the app and communicate with us and say where the pressure points are with respect to road maintenance,” he said.
The MEC said that the relevant authorities would then be deployed or alerted.
“Those potholes and areas of road maintenance that require the province, we’ll be able to deal with them. Those that belong to municipalities, we will take them to municipalities but engage municipalities on how to deal with those. Where there’s a need for support and partnership we’ll look into that,” Mamabolo said.
This article first appeared on EWN : MEC Mamabolo announces app for Gauteng residents to report potholes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/potholes_road.html
