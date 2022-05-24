



South Africans are mourning the death of respected theatre legend and TV actor Jamie Bartlett.

News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening and no other information has been shared regarding his death at this stage.

The 55-year-old was a multi-award-winning performer best known for his portrayal of villains on South Africa's small screen, namely Mike O'Reilly in Isidingo and David Genaro in Rhythm City.

He was also a judge on the reality TV show SA's Got Talent and spent the last two years of his life focused on teaching.

In November last year, the British-born star was profiled on CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast, one of the last radio interviews he had with Primedia Broadcasting.

Bartlett spoke candidly about his distinguished career, which has spanned over 35 years, sharing anecdotes from his many acting gigs, including international films and theatre productions from back in the 1980s.

Reflecting on his journey, he told CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King, "I was afforded that luxury of reaching beyond my grasp and failing many times."

Bartlett believed that young actors should be given more opportunities to explore the craft, advocating for experience over ego.

Image: @jambarts/Twitter

I had the opportunity to fail. As a young actor, was given the opportunity, because of monies provided by the government and/or the organs of state, to fail. Jamie Bartlett

I was allowed to fail, and fail I did... It's about providing the platform for people to reach beyond their grasp and to fail, and I was afforded that luxury of reaching beyond my grasp and failing many times. Jamie Bartlett

You'll find that most of the good actors are very shy, and so they have to pierce the membrane every time they burst into the prompt into the light. Jamie Bartlett

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times