No phone signal? No problem! Use Wi-fi Calling on your cellphone to make a call

The frustration of trying to make a call while in an area with a poor signal has been known to get the better of even the most patient among us.

But did you know there's a nifty little feature available to cell phone users which allows you to make a phone call, even when the signal is non-existent?

It's called Wi-Fi calling and it can be used in instances where there is limited cellular network coverage, by using your home or a public Wi-Fi network.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Turner at World Wide Worx to find out more:

So, what is Wi-Fi calling?

It's basically the ability to make a regular voice call, but over WiFi. Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx

Is this something available to all cell phone users in South Africa?

It depends which network you're with, but it looks like Cell C, Vodacom and MTN all provide Wifi calling features as long as you turn them on. Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx

Is it free or do I have to pay for the call?

It's charged at the same rate, and if your Wi-Fi is metered, the data that's used in transit will be used by the Wi-fi call as well, but it's not much, it's about 10 MBS per hour. Bryan Turner, World Wide Worx

