Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
JOHANNESBURG - Jamie Bartlett’s colleagues and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the multi-awarding actor.
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.
The 55-year-old played several roles on South African TV, including Mike O'Reilly on SABC3's Isidingo and David Genaro on eTV’s Rhythm City.
Jamie Bartlett will always be remembered for his iconic David Genaro character. One of the best actors we've ever seen in South Africa. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/QgWqft2gbz— 𝙰𝙺 𝚄𝚉𝚄𝙼𝙰𝙺𝙸 (@Akhona_PQ) May 23, 2022
Jamie Bartlett bought me a drink once. At SiX in Melville.— Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) May 23, 2022
He didn't break character. David Genaro bought me a dop.#RIPJamieBartlett
David Genaro. What a villain. I grew up watching Jamie Bartlett on TV. Condolences to the Bartlett family. #RIPJamieBartlett 💔🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/M05zBrhItB— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) May 23, 2022
David Genaro was our own Stefano DiMera. His character was loved and hated at the same time that's how good he was. Rest in peace Mr Jamie Bartlett. Thank you for sharing your talent with us.— Lisa (@_lisasavage) May 23, 2022
He was also a judge on SA's Got Talent.
Veteran actress Connie Chiume, who worked with Bartlett on Rhythm City said: "I spoke to Jamie on Saturday and I invited him to my birthday which was going to be in two weeks' time. Jamie was so happy to be there and I said 'Jamie, do you mind being on a poster?' and he said 'Sure, sure, Connie' and he sent me pictures. I know on Sunday he attended on Sunday and I've looked on the pictures and saw how happy he was to be taking pictures with his fans. he was going around being the person that I know, the person that loves people who loves life, so, I'm still in shock."
Thapelo Mokoena, who worked with Bartlett on the film, Nothing for mahala said: "It's a shock. I went to bed last night, resigning myself to the news I was seeing that 'man, I will deadl with this in the mroning'. And I woke up this morning and it's Jamie everywhere. It is really heartbreaking and eally confusing. he was 55-years-old, full of life, energetic,showing so much life... he was acting on social media. I always told how excited I was that he was acting on social media and you could his amazing colourful life... and it's really, really shocking."
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jamie Bartlett leaves Rhythm City after 13 years
Actress Nokuthula Ledwaba, who worked with him, described his passing as devastating.
"He was just that kind of person who would show you how much you mean to him. It didn't matter what he was going through, he'd be there. He'd have intense conversations about life, about love, about raising kids," she said.
Details around Bartlett's death are not yet known.
LISTEN: The Profile: Jamie Bartlett
This article first appeared on EWN : Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
Source : Facebook
