Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on the City of Johannesburg’s Energy Indaba which launched on Monday.
The mayor says the indaba’s inception aims to re-imagine energy supply in Johannesburg and fast-track stabilizing its power grid.
The convention has welcomed academics, experts, innovators and funders in an effort to bring forward effective solutions from industry leaders.
Johannesburg, South Africa's economic hub, has outlined a R26 billion infrastructure backlog with 90% of the city's energy supply reliant on Eskom.
Phalatse explains that with the increasing number of blackouts, crime and vandalism as well as load shedding the current infrastructure is failing to meet the energy demands of Africa's second largest city.
The reality is that our infrastructure has been neglected for decades, it's giving in and that's why we have these constant outages and City Power is not keeping up.Mpho Phalatse, Mayor of Johannesburg
Integrating an alternative power supply has been tabled, according to Phalatse, and can be expected to be of service to Joburg's power grid in the next 18 months.
We are looking at minimum 18 months, that's taking into consideration procurement processes that are of course legislated but we looking at at least 18 months onboarding partners who can already start to help us alleviate the pressureMpho Phalatse, Mayor of Johannesburg
Listen to the full audio for more
Source : City of Joburg/Twitter
