Things you need to know about gas safety in your home

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Mine workers camping outside Union buildings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sipho Sotshangane, NUM Sibanyestillwater Secretary
Today at 15:16
[PROMO] Old Mutual
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karabo Ramookho, OM Market Development Manager for Personal Finance Customer Solutions
Today at 15:20
EWN: Joburg Energy Indaba - Head of Hawks & Police on theft of electricity infrastructure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 15:50
#SAFTU National Congress - DAY 2
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:10
Davos Crossing with Bruce Whitfield
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Whitfield - Presenter at The Money Show
Today at 16:20
ZOOM: Matriculants given an opportunity to leave school with a drivers license
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Avron Plaatjies, ward councillor
Today at 17:10
Babalo Ndwayana father speaks out
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mkuseli Kaduka, Babalo Ndwayana father
Today at 17:20
[Budget Vote] Home Affairs tries out online bookings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Njabulo Nzuza, Home Affairs Deputy Minister
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
African Bank half-year Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kennedy Bungane - CEO at African Bank
Today at 18:50
Phatisa leads DFI consortium investment into RSA integrated food business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kromat - Senior Partner at Lona investment
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Metherell
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak. 24 May 2022 1:44 PM
Things you need to know about gas safety in your home Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa MD Gadibolae Dihlabi for more. 24 May 2022 10:23 AM
Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks about the mop-up operation in KZN. 24 May 2022 10:07 AM
View all Local
Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months' Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse tells Bongani Bingwa more on the indaba. 24 May 2022 10:14 AM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem. 24 May 2022 1:29 PM
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation? Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase. 24 May 2022 1:10 PM
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”. 23 May 2022 7:52 PM
View all Business
World of Work: How to build confidence in the workplace? Clement Manyathela spoke to courage coach Telana Simpson for more. 24 May 2022 12:14 PM
How to navigate a blended family in a new relationship Clement Manyathela speaks to educational psychologist Jessie-Anne Bird to find out more. 24 May 2022 9:37 AM
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening. 24 May 2022 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips 23 May 2022 6:07 PM
Où est la moutarde? France says weather and war to blame for Dijon shortage Is mustard going the way of Marmite? What's behind the shortage of Dijon mustard in French supermarkets? 23 May 2022 10:42 AM
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand wha... 23 May 2022 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Things you need to know about gas safety in your home

24 May 2022 10:23 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Gas
Easigas
Liquefied petroleum gas
Liquefied Petroleum Gas Safety Association
gas heaters
Gas Safety

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa MD Gadibolae Dihlabi for more.

With winter looming, the heaters are coming out and a popular way of heating homes is through a gas heater, but how much do you know about the safety of the gas cylinders you use to heat your home?

A video recently went viral showing a person using a 48kg gas cylinder for their household heater which is an extreme hazard because the recommended gas cylinder size should not exceed 9kg.

To refill your gas cylinder, make sure that it is being done from an approved refiller. When refilling the cylinder, you have the right to ask the dealer to show some form of identification that proves that they are an authorized dealer.

Why this matters is that it is important that the cylinder needs to go through a safety check every time it is refilled.

If you suspect that someone is filling gas or selling gas cylinders illegally, contact the cylinder's company to see if they are an authorized dealer. If they are not the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa at 011 886 9702 to report the matter.

Lastly, when purchasing cylinders, to make sure it's legit, make sure the plastic shield wrap that you see on the valve and the brand's name match as well as take note of its serial number. If it is a plain wrap or simply written LPG or LPG Gas, it is unauthorized and should not be purchased.

Find out more in the clip below.

It has to be an Easigas bottle with an Easigas wrap on it but to go further, there must be a serial number on it. Keep that plastic wrap when you get home. Don't dispose of it until you have finished your gas for in case something goes wrong.

Gadibolae Dihlabi, Managing director - Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa



24 May 2022 10:23 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Gas
Easigas
Liquefied petroleum gas
Liquefied Petroleum Gas Safety Association
gas heaters
Gas Safety

More from Local

I focussed on school during the day, after school on the business!

24 May 2022 3:32 PM

Founder Cherish Vundisa shares how his business was inspired by a family history of making fine luggage from the finest leather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Monkeypox: NICD sends warning to those heading to endemic countries

24 May 2022 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Michelle Groome at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about the monkeypox outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flood committee presses Gungubele on govt's R1 billion KZN relief promise

24 May 2022 10:07 AM

Cedrick Frolick, co-chair of the joint committee on flood disaster relief speaks about the mop-up operation in KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett

24 May 2022 8:48 AM

News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No phone signal? No problem! Use Wi-fi Calling on your cellphone to make a call

24 May 2022 8:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx about the WiFi Calling feature available to some cell phone users.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MEC Mamabolo announces app for Gauteng residents to report potholes

24 May 2022 7:38 AM

Plans are in the works to introduce a new app in Gauteng where the public will be able to report potholes as well as other road maintenance issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africans be worried about a monkeypox outbreak?

24 May 2022 6:22 AM

John Perlman spoke to Professor Shabir Madhi about the virus and whether it is something we should be concerned about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg switches on for inaugural energy indaba

23 May 2022 5:42 PM

John Perlman spoke to City Power CEO, Tshifularo Mashava about the Energy Indaba and what the goals are of this event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

They don't care, they don't do their job - rape survivor Andy Kawa slams police

23 May 2022 4:30 PM

Rape survivor and activist Andy Kawa speaks to Pippa Hudson about her legal victory 12 years after her horrific ordeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield

23 May 2022 1:48 PM

The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos - thanks to Absa Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months'

Business Politics

MEC Mamabolo announces app for Gauteng residents to report potholes

Local

Should South Africans be worried about a monkeypox outbreak?

Local

EWN Highlights

SA ‘deepens investment ties’ with Germany in attempt to decarbonise electricity

24 May 2022 3:13 PM

Economist Mike Schüssler's passing a huge blow to the industry, says colleague

24 May 2022 1:14 PM

Powa calls for commitment from govt to fight 'war against women'

24 May 2022 11:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA