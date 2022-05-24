World of Work: How to build confidence in the workplace?
Someone who is shy or introverted may know the difficulties of expressing your ideas in the workplace.
Even if you have something to contribute, the confidence to actually share, and self-doubt may affect how you interact at work.
Clement Manyathela spoke to courage coach Telana Simpson about how to gain confidence at work and overcome this fear of expressing your ideas.
According to Simpson one of the first things to acknowledge in order to build confidence is that we have intrinsic value as humans which is not tied to our ideas or thoughts are contributions.
So often people have low or high self-esteem because they have attached their own self-worth to how people perceive them.
This can create fear around expressing ideas because we have this belief that if people do not like or agree with us it becomes a reflection on us as a person and affects our value.
When we acknowledge this intrinsic value it can become easier to recognize the value of our contributions and also see that failure is not the end of the world.
In addition to this, the more that someone does speak up and present their ideas, the easier it becomes and the more their confidence grows.
The key part of confidence is it only comes with practice.Telana Simpson, Courage coach
At the end of the day, most people have felt nervous or self-conscious around expressing themselves at some point, but we all have something of value to add in whatever space we're in, which others can only see when we have the confidence to share.
Whether you are shy or outspoken, remember you were hired for a reason so don't be afraid to share your thoughts and contributions.
To find out more about gaining confidence at work, listen to the full interview below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166200651_businessman-taking-off-shoes-after-work-at-home.html?vti=lsu0bbdwytpkkxx7vf-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?
Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.Read More
How to navigate a blended family in a new relationship
Clement Manyathela speaks to educational psychologist Jessie-Anne Bird to find out more.Read More
Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett
News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.Read More
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.Read More
WATCH: Lion rips man's finger off after sticking it in lion's cage
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'You can't cancel what you haven't created,' says Kelly Khumalo ahead of concert
The singer will be hosting 'Kelly Khumalo and Friends' on 28 May at the Meriting Events Centre in Vanderbijlpark.Read More
From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story
Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle.Read More
Top tips for planning a family vacation that will not kill your bank account
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by travel writer, Gabbi Brondani, to give us the best tips for an affordable family vacation.Read More
'Through failure, I found my career in theatre,' says actor Michael Richard
South African actor and voice-over artist, Michael Richard, speaks to Relebogile Mabotja about his first encounter with failure, which shaped his entire career.Read More
Isipaji sika Simphiwe Dana: A journey of healing and finding peace
It has been almost 20 year since Simphiwe Dana mesmerised her fans with her debut album 'Zandisile' in 2004, followed by other soul soothing releases such as 'Kulture Noir' in 2010, and 'One Love on Bantu Biko Street' in 2006 and 'Firebrand' in 2014.Read More