Mamabolo: Plans to expand Gautrain routes being finalised
The Gautrain has been one of Gauteng's most successful achievements with regards to the country's efforts to reduce greenhouse gases as well as provide its commuters with reliable and sufficient public transportation.
Government announced that it will expanding the train's rail network in July 2021.
The first phase of expansion will include new stations in Randburg, Cosmo City and Little Falls then later Soweto and Mamelodi.
It is yet unclear when commuters should be expecting these expansion routes to be up and running as Gauteng MEC for Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, said that they are still finalising the procurement phases with National Treasury and consolidating compliance issues.
Listen to the audio for more.
Both its role as an effort for passenger services, its role as an important effort that bring in investments for economic growth but also now the third role that we are seeing for Gautrain is of helping us decarbonise the road network by making sure that we migrate people from road to rail to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
